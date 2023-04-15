Marathoning usually becomes more difficult later in life — it doesn’t take a math genius to figure out that simple question of probability.
So far, Ockle Johnson has defeated all of those odds.
A retired professor of mathematics that worked 29 years at Keene State College, Johnson, 69, will be running his 38th marathon on Monday morning. He’ll toe the line in Hopkinton, Mass., with approximately 30,000 runners from all over the world in the 127th Boston Marathon.
He will be running Boston for the sixth time. Last year, he crossed the line on Boylston Street in three hours, 26 minutes and 30 seconds — a personal best for Boston. It was 16 seconds quicker than his pace the first time he ran Boston in 2009 and good enough for 20th in the men’s 65-69 division.
Being one of the most iconic sporting events in the world, Boston has a tendency to sear itself into the memory bank of those who embark upon the 26.2 miles through the Newton Hills and down Beacon Street into the Hub.
Johnson remembers his first Boston, approaching the notorious Heartbreak Hill by the campus of Boston College, seeing a massive crowd on the course surrounding a runner. They were passing running legend Bill Rodgers, four-time winner of the Boston Marathon. Johnson ran the first 22 miles of that first Boston with brother-in-law Ed Hrynowski before Johnson let the younger Hrynowski charge ahead. The pair will both be running again this year.
The memories pile up with a race like Boston.
“A really fun part of the race early on is the scream tunnel at Wellesley College,” said Johnson. “It’s deafening. ... Along the way there is always various stuff you remember. One year I remember someone blaring Bruce Springsteen’s ‘No Surrender’ that got me going.
“Usually at some point you hear someone yell out ‘Ockle! Ockle!,’ ” he added.
Johnson will graduate into a new age bracket next year, entering the 70-75 division with hopes of climbing the rankings. He isn’t showing any signs of slowing down.
He credits much of his longevity to his late start in competitive side of the sport. He ran his first marathon — Keene’s DeMar Marathon — at age 49 in 2003. While this marks 20 years of marathoning, he still has a lot less miles on his legs than some of the friends he has made in the community who have been running for much longer than he has.
“It’s nice having something competitive at this point,” said Johnson. “Having younger legs at this point allows me to compete at high level age-wise than if I had started when I was 20 or 30. I’m very blessed that I have been essentially injury free.”
While he casually ran through college and earlier in life for exercise, things ramped up when he first arrived in Keene because it was a physical activity that fit his schedule more than recreational team sports.
“I could jump out of bed, get a run and a shower in and get to work. It just fit nicely,” said Johnson. “I built up the miles through the years and started to think about a marathon.”
He watched the DeMar pass by his home on Baker Street ever year. And finally, with a little extra motivation from fellow Keene State math professor and runner Dick Jardine, he signed up for his first 26.2.
He’s become a staple at the DeMar.
Johnson’s favorite memory of DeMar was 2010, not because of a personal best, but because he crossed the line hand-in-hand with his daughter Maribeth Johnson, then aged 19, in 4:15.02.
Other than that, Johnson is usually pushing the charts in his home race.
“I can’t remember the last time he wasn’t at the top of his age division,” said race director Alan Stroshine, who also is a longtime friend and running mate of Johnson.
The pair have been running together on the weekends for over a decade, joined by fellow local runner Mike Jablonski — running the trails through to Westmoreland and Swanzey.
Johnson says the DeMar Marathon route also is a pretty good training ground for the hilly Boston course.
“Ockle is just so consistent,” said Stroshine. “Its’ mind boggling the miles he puts in and the intensity that he trains with. The man has 12 or 13 years on me and he’s in far better shape and more trained than I am.”
Johnson trains nearly year-round, winding things down in November and December before ramping his training back up in January. He runs with Scores Running Club on most Tuesdays.
“The social piece has become an important piece to running,” he said.
Stroshine dropped Johnson off at for the bus to Hopkinton last year and was there on Boylston Street to cheer him on. With a simple nod and wave, Johnson continued to bear down the final straight.
The last 500 meters of Boston — from the corner of Hereford Street and down Boyslton to Copley Square — is perhaps the most iconic finishing straight of any running event in the world, with thousands lining the street to will home weary legs from the morning all the way through the afternoon.
“Coming around Hereford and that last left onto Boylston, it all comes into view,” said Johnson. “It’s all there before you.”
“It’s an iconic race and particularly it’s iconic for someone from New England getting a qualifier,” said Johnson. “It’s a dream for locals and runners throughout the world.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.