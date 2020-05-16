Keene native Sophie McLaughlin was named the University of Vermont women’s lacrosse MVP, voted on by her teammates and coaches.
The goalkeeper was in her second season with the Catamounts’ program and played a large part in the 4-4 record the team was off to prior to the season being cut short because of COVID-19. Five of the eight games Vermont had played were decided by two goals or fewer.
“It was definitely a big honor to know that I have the respect of my teammates and the coaching staff,” McLaughlin said. “It was really meaningful for me, and it makes me even more excited for the next two seasons to come.”
After appearing in one game as a freshman against nationally ranked Dartmouth, McLaughlin started all eight of the Catamounts’ games this season, posting a 4-4 record.
Her 9.38 saves per game ranked 34th in the NCAA and she was 18th in the country with 75 total saves.
McLaughlin posted three games with double digit saves, including a 15-save performance against Wagner.
Performing at a peak level runs in the family, so it is no shock that McLaughlin is off to a formidable start in her collegiate lacrosse career. Her dad, Chris, played hockey and lacrosse at Dartmouth College before playing hockey professionally in Germany and Austria for three years. Sophie’s brother, Max, currently plays lacrosse for Wheaton College in Norton, Mass.
With her sophomore season cut short, resulting in the offseason being unexpectedly extended, McLaughlin and the Catamounts have one goal in mind moving forward.
“My whole team is working extra hard with the extra time this offseason to try and make up for the nine games that we couldn’t play,” the sophomore said. “Hopefully, we can come back in the fall. We have some fall tournaments and we practice and workout everyday in the fall. We want to come back and have an even better season than we were having this year.”