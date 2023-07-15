Through the cheers of parents and pings of Cal Ripken League and softball bats, there’s a clanging that echoes in between the trees from the back of Wheelock Park on Tuesday and Thursday evenings.
Tucked in the easterly corner of the park sits the longstanding Keene Horseshoe Club. Its prodigious 24-court layout is homey and historic. The clubhouse adjacent to the courts is a museum of the sport’s past in the Elm City, considered by many in New England to be the finest slinging spot in the Northeast.
Keene has a long and rich history in the sport since the club was founded in 1957. Keene hosted the World Championships in 1965, ’68 and ’74 and regularly hosts to the New England Championships. The world horseshoe record for longest tournament game was played here on court 10 during worlds in 1965 between Glen Hinton and Ray Martin. In the end, 194 shoes were pitched. Hinton tossed 175 ringers to take the win.
What makes Keene such a prime spot? For starters it’s the cozy location, welcoming vibes, and the number of courts available — all of which are lighted by the city. The courts’ clay — which is sourced from the Connecticut River Valley — is supposedly perfect for pitching.
The community — while not as boisterous in numbers as it once was, is looking to keep that tradition alive.
Four members of the club — Mallory and Nick Youtsey, Mike Patch and Jack Guyette — all will be heading to the National Horseshoe Pitchers Association World Horseshoe Tournament in Lansing, Mich., next week.
The quartet will join roughly 950 pitchers from 48 different states and three countries in a competition. which spans two weeks and is broken up into division and classes that account for gender, age and skill. They are among seven from New Hampshire that will be heading to Michigan.
Keene’s four members all vary in skill and experience. Mallory Youtsey and Patch will be heading to Worlds for the first time. Guyette has been playing for decades.
Patch is in just his second year of playing competitively. He first came out to Wheelock on a Tuesday night, when the club hosts its weekly rec nights for casual playing. Then he joined the league nights on Thursdays. It wasn’t long before he was scoring top-three finishes in tournaments in his class. Playing in four tournaments makes you eligible for Worlds.
“It takes a lot of work and a lot of help from others who are better than you,” said Patch, 55, who is originally from Jaffrey. “It’s a big family. Anybody will help you.”
Patch has nearly tripled his ringer average in a year.
“It’s pretty cool as a new guy,” said Patch. “I’ll never win a Super Bowl, I’ll never win a World Series or Stanley Cup. But I can go be a world champion.”
Nick Youtsey has been playing backyard horseshoes since he was a boy in Swanzey. He began playing competitively in 2008.
“I wasn’t sure if I was good enough, honestly,” said Youtsey, 41. “I came out on a Tuesday night and have been here ever since.”
This will be his second trip to Worlds after attending in Buffalo, N.Y. in 2014 with Guyette and others from Keene.
“It’s an American pastime,” Youstey said. “It’s like listening to the Red Sox on the radio on the porch with a tin roof. Playing horseshoes in the backyard, barbecue chicken. ... We did it at every family function. There wasn’t cornhole, there was horseshoes.”
It’s still a family affair for the Youtseys. Mallory began playing when she met Nick and started becoming competitive herself when the two were married.
“It’s just like a big family,” she said. “When you come and join the club and you see how great the people are, it keeps you in it and you want more people to join.”
Though, the sport certainly provides more nuance than most other backyard games. Mallory has brought her ringer average up to 26-percent from 10-percent.
“It’s a frustrating game for sure,” she said. “You don’t have a team, right? So it’s you competing against yourself. It’s the hardest game I’ve ever played.”
And it’s a game the club is hoping to continue to grow in the region.
Entry fees for Tuesday night rec play is just $2. League play in the spring is $5 and $15 in the summer. A NHPA membership card costs about $35.
If you’re looking for a new hobby to bring a little noise into your life, head to Wheelock and listen for the ringers. The clangs will be calling.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.