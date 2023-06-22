20230622-SPT-charlesyardley

Keene natives Alex Charles and Liam Yardley have reunited on the ballfield in Myrtle Beach, S.C., this month, playing in the Ripken Experience Summer Collegiate Baseball League.

 Courtesy

It’s been six years since Alex Charles and Liam Yardley teamed up on the big diamond for the first time. After growing up as teammates at the Cal Ripken level, they both were members of Greater Keene’s memorable “boys of summer” 13U All-Star team that made a spirited run to the Babe Ruth World Series in Mountain Home, Ark., in 2017.

Michael M. McMahon is The Sentinel’s sports editor. He can be reached at 603-355-8570 or mmcmahon@keenesentinel.com. Follow him on Twitter @MMcMahonKS.






(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.