It’s been six years since Alex Charles and Liam Yardley teamed up on the big diamond for the first time. After growing up as teammates at the Cal Ripken level, they both were members of Greater Keene’s memorable “boys of summer” 13U All-Star team that made a spirited run to the Babe Ruth World Series in Mountain Home, Ark., in 2017.
It’s been five years since the pair have shared the field.
Both Keene natives, Charles and Yardley played their freshmen year together at Keene High before Yardley transferred to Lawrence Academy in Groton, Mass.
A half decade later, the duo — who have remained close friends — was reunited on the ballfield.
Charles and Yardley are playing in the Cal Ripken Experience Summer Collegiate Baseball League in Myrtle Beach, S.C. The pair teamed up on the Ocean Forest O’s and spent the month rooming together. The regular season wraps up this week.
Yardley, now 20 years old and a rising sophomore catcher at Bates College in Lewiston, Maine, was heading down south with two of his Bates teammates and the trio needed a fourth to round out their apartment. Yardley called up his old batterymate.
Charles, also 20 and a rising junior right-handed pitcher at UMass-Dartmouth, was happy to join in for the ride.
“I was like, ‘why not?,” said Charles, still a lanky right-hander same as his Babe Ruth days, but now standing 6-foot-5. “I didn’t have a plan for the summer yet ... I wanted something a little different to get some work in so it just seemed like the right thing to do.”
The league consists of about 25 games in under 30 days and hosts players from NCAA, NJCAA and NAIA schools across the country, including plenty of underclassmen Division I talent.
Charles’ summer playing-wise was cut short due to a forearm injury, but he has remained in Myrtle Beach, for the remainder of the season.
He threw four innings across three games, pitching to Yardley behind the plate in each appearance.
“He’s decided to drop his arm slot a lot,” said Yardley of the difference of catching Charles from five years ago.
“He’s got quite a bit more movement on the ball and he’s picked up some velo since we were 13,” Yardley added with a laugh. “We still go out there and do our thing. Physically, we’ve grown a lot, but mentally we’re still having as much fun as possible and cracking jokes like we always used to.”
In their free time they spend time playing golf and video games at the dorms. But on the field, the experience has been eye-opening. The league gives each player a gym membership which has given Charles and Yardley a look at how players from bigger programs work out in the offseason, as well.
“You see all these guys from different programs of different sizes and what they’ve been taught and what they’re doing,” said Yardley. “You see how they lift, how they stretch and kind of learn and reflect off of that.”
Charles and Yardley are still close with many of the members of their old Babe Ruth squad back in Keene.
Eight of the 12 members of that 2017 squad went on to or plan to play college baseball. Jared Schmitt had very successful freshman season at Colby Sawyer, batting .441 in 21 games. Jack McLaughlin made five appearances on the mound for Tufts, which made it to the Division III NCAA regionals. Liam Conley started nine games as a sophomore catcher and made eight appearances on the mound at Keene State this spring. Connor Brannon is a pitcher at Roger Williams. Zach Mooers started 39 games and batted .256 in 2022 at Southern Maine before taking a year off. Tucker Brown, who joined Yardley at Lawrence Academy, is off to RPI.
“My favorite part is when I get to see some of those guys on the other side in the spring,” said Charles. “I can go see them and talk to them a little before games.”
“A good amount of us wanted to go on to play in college and it’s cool to see where all of us ended up,” Charles added. “It’s been fun to follow as we keep improving and are finding our way through the baseball spectrum.”
