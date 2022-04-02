The year is 1975.
The Keene High School baseball team is in the state championship game, facing off against Manchester Memorial at Keene’s Alumni Field. The Blackbirds lead 4-3, needing two outs to secure the state title.
Head coach Ken Menard — filling in for Bucky Main — looks to his senior leadership to finish the job. He gives the ball to Brian Huntley (Who else?) and Huntley gets the outs to secure the Blackbirds’ second state championship during his high school career.
Fast forward to 2022.
On Saturday, March 19, Huntley passed away unexpectedly at the age of 64, leaving behind a legacy of tenacious athleticism and success, on and off the diamond.
“He was the leader on the field, he was the leader in the dugout,” said Toby Watterson, a teammate and classmate of Huntley. “People leaned on him to help us win games. Those teams don’t go anywhere near as far as we went without him. He was the No. 1 guy.”
Watterson, who graduated from Keene High with Huntley in 1975, said the two played baseball together since they were 10 years old. They played together at Keene High, where they won two state championships, and they played together in the Babe Ruth program, where the two won three state championships together and reached three regional finals.
“On the 15-year-old team and the championship teams when we were 17 and 18, [Brian] was the guy,” Watterson said. “He was the leader of those teams. … Three state championships in four years, playing against bigger towns, bigger programs. That was exceptional.”
Huntley excelled on the baseball diamond, known for his speed and exceptional pitching. Outside of that, Huntley simply refused to lose.
“The first thing that comes to my mind is his indomitable spirit,” said former Keene High teammate Mike Fleury. “He just didn’t think he could be beaten. He had a way of taking his skills and being successful. He didn’t back down from anyone. You felt comfortable with him either at the plate or on the field.”
Fleury played with Huntley on the 1973 state championship team at Keene High, and graduated in 1974, one year before Huntley.
Huntley — who when not pitching played third base at Keene High while Fleury was at shortstop — always did everything in his power to ensure the team would come away with a win.
“He had a will to win that was unsurpassed,” Fleury said. “And he took that attitude in everything he did on the field.
“When we took the field, we just looked at each other and said, ‘Hey, nothing gets through this side of the infield.’ And that’s the kind of attitude we had,” Fleury added. “That’s the kind of win philosophy Brian had.”
And if you ever needed a clutch at-bat or a strong outing from your pitcher, Huntley was the guy.
“You could count on him,” Watterson said. “In clutch situations, he always came through. He was that kind of player.”
Toby Watterson’s older brother, Kevin (now the general manager of the Keene SwampBats), was playing baseball at Eckerd College in St. Petersburg, Fla. at the time, but remembers coming home from college to see Huntley and his brother play.
“I’d get back now and then to watch him play and you just had to shake your head at what you were seeing,” said Kevin Watterson. “What blew me away was his speed. My God, that kid could run.
“Talents like Brian Huntley are rare,” Kevin Watterson added. “He’s generational. He was a pro talent. The bigger the game, the better he played.”
A “quiet leader,” as Toby Watterson described him, Huntley let his play speak for itself. Naturally, he became a leader of the team and program, with two high school state titles and three Babe Ruth state championships to show for it.
“He didn’t have to be a ‘rah-rah’ guy,” Toby Watterson said. “Because he produced so much on the field that his leadership skills came from knowing that everyone looked up to him.”
“He knew he was good and he knew what he was doing,” said Debbie Huntley, Brian’s wife of 38 years. “But he never was full of himself. Ever. Never. … I knew him as a team player in the work world.”
Debbie Huntley didn’t meet Brian until after high school, despite overlapping for a few years at Keene High. Both worked in telecommunications and they met plugging parking meters one day, Debbie said.
They were together for 44 years after that, married for 38.
“He was brilliant,” Debbie Huntley said. “He was witty. Sometimes a little dark humor. The most amazing thing that I can say about him from my perspective is through thick and thin, through everything he’s been through in his life, he had a lot of pride. ... He never said a bad word about anyone. Just ultra-positive.”
After college, Brian had a successful career at New England Telephone and AT&T, even being called to New York to help with telecommunications at Ground Zero in 2001. He was an inventor, and even has a few patents with AT&T, Debbie Huntley said.
After high school, Huntley played baseball at Sacred Heart University, where he helped his team reach the NCAA Division II World Series.
“He brought a skillset that was better than anyone on the field,” Toby Watterson said. “He was faster, he threw the ball as a shortstop better than anyone. He could go on the mound, and he threw hard enough to strike anyone out, and he had a tremendous curveball.”
Huntley ultimately decided not to pursue a career in baseball — though he had an invitation to try out for the Pittsburgh Pirates after high school in 1976. Instead, he returned to Keene after two years at Sacred Heart. He met his wife and started his illustrious career in telecommunications, but through it all, he never lost his passion for the sport he loved.
“He always asked me to get the Red Sox’ schedule,” Debbie Huntley said. “He would watch the games from beginning to end. He would call the plays. He had such a passion for baseball. I didn’t know him during his playing days, but I could see the passion.”
Keene baseball thrived in the 1970s, and at the helm of it all was Brian Huntley.
“Brian was part of an era of great baseball teams,” Toby Watterson said. “From 1968-1978, that 10 years, Keene competed against much bigger towns … and Brian was a big part of the success that Keene had. For four years, he was the guy. When I think of Keene and baseball, Brian was the guy that made Keene baseball strong.”
“I think it’ll be a while until we see another Brian Huntley,” Fleury said. “He was an extraordinary, unique athlete.”