Last Thursday, Ainsley Hubbard, of Keene, signed her National Letter of Intent to attend University of Vermont and play Division I field hockey.
Hubbard, who attends Deerfield Academy in Deerfield, Mass., started playing field hockey at age 5 with Trilogy Field Hockey Camp under the direction of Keene High coach, Michelle Tiani, and Keene State College’s field hockey head coach Amy Watson.
Hubbard was named to New Hampshire’s First Team All-State in 2019 and has played for Strikers Stars FH Club in Acton, Mass., participating in National level tournaments all over the US for many years.
She is majoring in communications and would like to work in sports media. Ainsley participates in the radio station and the sports media club at Deerfield Academy.
The senior is also a member of the National Honor Society, a board member in Active Minds (a mental health awareness club) and a student member of the Academic Honor Committee.
This year, Hubbard served as co-captain of the Deerfield Academy field hockey team under coach Kristen McVaugh. The team fell just short of making the playoffs with a 9-5 record.