The Greater Keene Youth Baseball and Softball Association is holding registration for its Fall Leagues Saturday from 9-10:30 a.m. at the Bambino Field snack shack at Wheelock Park.
Those interested can also go online at www.gkybsa.com.
The association is planning three age divisions: Minors (age 8-10), Majors (10-12) and Babe Ruth (13-16).
The season starts the second weekend in September and runs through October. Games are held Saturday and Sunday, and there is some travel involved. Games will be held at Wheelock Park for Majors and Minors, and the Marlborough Field for Babe Ruth.
Information: jim.fennell@myfairpoint.net.