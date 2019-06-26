The fencing program at the Keene Family YMCA ended its monthly tournament season for 2018-19 with an electrical epee competition in late May and manual sabre contest in June.
In May, Curtis Hansen took first in the adult group, while Gwen Shaw placed second and Russell Denney finished third. In the scholastic competition, Logan Hood finished first after breaking a three-way tie, while Sam Murray took second and Ryan Beal placed third.
In June, Hansen again came out on top in the adult section, while Beal — a recent ConVal valedictorian — took second in his first adult competition, and Shaw placed third. Murray won the scholastic contest, while Hood took second and Ben Patek finished third.
The fencing program at the Y will continue on Monday and Wednesday evenings throughout the summer, with the emphasis being on basic training and reviewing fundamentals in all three weapons. New members are welcome at any time. The tournament season will resume in September.