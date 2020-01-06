It was a great day for the Keene High wrestling team at its own Minickiello Holiday Tournament Saturday, and an outstanding day for several individual wresters.
Joey Wilson, at 152 pounds, was named the tournament’s Outstanding Wrestler in winning his weight class. In addition, Wilson picked up his 100th career win.
Also for Keene, sophomore Austin Morris took first place, winning all of his matches by pin, and Cooper Knowles took second place in his weight class.
Coming away with third-place honors were Jason Canavan, Gavin Gruber and Tierney Gruber. Riley Stetson and Jack Hebert were fourth; Isiah Crump placed fifth; and Josh Sleeper-Seder finished 6th.
The strong individual performances lifted the Blackbirds to a second-place finish overall, trailing only Concord High. The daylong tournament Saturday inside the Purbeck Gymnasium is named after former longtime Keene coach Dave Minickiello.