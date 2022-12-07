With his team down six points heading into the final bout of Wednesday night’s dual meet between the Keene wrestling team and Windham, junior Carter Spencer knew what he had to do.
Secure the pin — and the six team points that come with it — to give his team a chance to win.
Simple, right?
In the 132-pound bout, the final bout of the evening, Spencer battled Windham’s Jack Hoyt for a while, waiting for his opportunity to strike.
Then he locked up the cradle and the crowd at Keene High went nuts. The referee slapped the mat, and the teams were tied at 40. Spencer had done his part.
The coaches congregated around the officials’ table to go through the tiebreaking criteria and determine a winner.
It took until the 10th tiebreak criteria — yes, the 10th — before Keene was determined the winner, much to the approval of the lively crowd.
According to the National Federation of High School Wrestling rulebook, which was used to determine the criteria, the 10th tiebreak reads as follows: “The team having the greater number of points for near-falls shall be declared the winner.”
“Mostly it was staying smart and wrestling smart,” Spencer said. “I knew I had to get the pin, but I wasn’t necessarily looking to go out and get it in the first period. … Stay wrestling smart, take what he gives me and that’s what I did. Worked out.”
Spencer finished the job, but, of course, it took all 14 starters to complete the puzzle of Keene’s season-opening win. Only seven wrestlers won their bouts, but all 14 competed. Particularly sophomore Tyler English who — although he eventually was pinned — had the crowd in a frenzy after putting Windham’s Nathaniel Olson on his back near the end of the second period. English ran out of time before the end of the frame and couldn’t get the fall, then Olson pinned English in the third period.
Even so, there’s no doubting the effort was there for English.
“It was all about attitude and effort tonight, and that’s what everyone did,” said Keene head coach Peter Runez. “We didn’t win it as an individual at all, but as a team. It came all the way down to criteria.”
Junior Silas Runez — Coach Runez’s son — kicked things off with a pin at 138 pounds before Windham got two pins of their own in the next two bouts.
Senior Jack Hebert came up with a big pin at 160 pounds after almost getting pinned himself in the first period. Gillard picked up three near-fall points at the end of the first period before getting the fall halfway through the second.
Sophomore Evan Ray earned the victory at 220 pounds via forfeit, then senior Jason Canavan — last year’s Division I state champion — pinned Windham’s Jason Schreff at 285 pounds.
It took freshman Lily Runez — Coach Runez’s daughter — just 26 seconds to pin her opponent at 106 pounds, then at 120 pounds sophomore Peyton Gowell picked up the major decision with a takedown in the final 15 seconds of the match to earn the important extra team point.
After Windham answered with a major decision of their own at 126 pounds to take a 40-34 lead, it was up to Spencer at 132 pounds, and he delivered.
“I knew Carter was going to win — I had a good feeling he was going to win — but I didn’t know if he was going to pin,” said Coach Runez. “Then when he pinned, it was really exciting for us. But then when I saw it was 40-40, I was like, ‘Oh man, criteria. Did we win?’ I thought we won initially, and then I was like I should double check. So we triple-checked with the coaches and we ended up winning by criteria.
“[Windham is] such a good team, coached really well. Just fun for both sides and that’s what wrestling is about,” Runez added. “Super happy and super excited for our fans. [These] kinds of matches are what help our program.”
Keene (1-0) heads to Peterborough on Saturday for the ConVal Early Bird Invitational at 9 a.m. Bishop Guertin, Bedford, Kearsarge, Bow, Newport and ConVal will be competing.
