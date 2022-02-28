LONDONDERRY — Keene senior Austin Morris and ConVal junior Chris Robbins both earned their spot in the New England wrestling tournament next Friday and Saturday, March 3 and 4, at the Providence Career & Technical Academy in Providence, R.I. after Saturday’s Meet of Champions at Londonderry High School.
Morris finished second at 170 pounds while Robbins finished third at 170 pounds. Morris beat Robbins, 12-5, in the semifinal round of the bracket.
The semifinal win pitted Morris against Pinkerton Academy’s Jack MacKiernan in the finals. MackKiernan got the best of Morris, winning 7-3 to earn 170-pound championship. MacKiernan hit a four-point move early in the first period, which proved to be too much of a whole for Morris to climb out of.
"I went for a shot and he crunched me," Morris said. "It was an awkward position. He got me there. The rest of the match was me trying to catch up. It's hard to catch up when it's the state finals and all that."
"He got caught in a position and he was down 4-0 right off the bat," said Keene coach Pete Runez. "Against a good wrestler, when you're down 4-0 it's hard to come back. You have to put yourself out there a little more."
It’s the third time MacKiernan and Morris met this season, which MacKiernan finishing on top in all three meetings, including the Division I championship last weekend and the Meet of Champions title Saturday. There’s a chance for the two powerhouse wrestlers to meet again at the New England tournament next weekend.
Robbins’ only hurdle in the tournament was Morris in the semifinals, although he gave the Blackbird a bit of a scare before Morris pulled away at the end.
"Austin is a great wrestler, lots of respect to him," Robbins said. "Nothing wrong with losing like that and coming back to take third."
Robbins went on to beat Timberlane’s Spencer Sierra in the consolation semifinals, 5-0, and beat Salem’s Matt Breton by technical fall, 15-0, in the third-place bout to earn his spot in New Englands.
"It's nice to have a junior in the fight next weekend," said ConVal coach Abe Ewing. "That's a hammer weight class, and we knew that coming in and we wanted to be part of it. ... It's fun to get one through."
The top three finishers of each weight class qualify for the New England tournament and Keene had four wrestlers finish fourth, just missing out on qualification.
Junior Jason Canavan (285) got tripped up by Concord’s Hunter Jeffers in the second round, forcing Cananvan to battle back to the third-place bout. He did and met up with Jeffers again with third place, and a spot at New Englands, on the line. Jeffers again the best of Canavan, in a defensive battle that looked similar to the first matchup between the two, and the Blackbird finished fourth.
Alexavier Waters (145), Gavin Gruber (160) and Peyton Gowell (113) all finished fourth as well.
Silas Runez finished sixth at 138 pounds.
As a team, Keene finished fourth with 111 points, behind Timberlane (262), Salem (190) and Nashua South (126).
"We left it out on the mat, and that feels good," Morris said. "We had nine kids that came, and we haven't had that in a long time."
"Everyone wrestled hard," Runez said. "When we did lose, we went for it. It's all about giving it your best and putting your best foot forward, and that's what they did today."
ConVal finished 17th with 35.5 points.
"Today we had four guys that showed up and worked hard," Ewing said. "They gave me everything they had, and that's awesome."