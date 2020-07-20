Wyatt Carey threw a gem on Saturday for the Keene Varsity NEIBL team beating St. Thomas Aquinas in the first game of their doubleheader in Keene. He didn’t allow a run on 72 pitches with the complete game effort.
Casey Jordan led the team offensively going 2-for-4 including a two-run home run in the third and a double in the fifth.
Keene racked up 11 hits in the game. Jordan, Kristian Hutchins, and Hunter Paquette each collected multiple hits.
Despite seeing its four-run lead whittled down by the end, Keene held off St. Thomas Aquinas for a 4-3 victory in the second game of their doubleheader.
St. Thomas Aquinas scored one run in the sixth and two more in the seventh to pull within one. Casey Jordan entered the game in the 6th and shut the door for the sweep.
Keene scored three runs in the fourth inning. The big hit of the afternoon was a towering home run to left from Aaron Kent.
Timmer earned the victory on the mound. He surrendered one run on one hit over five and two-thirds innings, striking out six.
Logan Thatcher, Eli Frazier, Kent, Timmer, and Kristian Hutchins all contributed in the win.