LEBANON — The Upper Valley Anglers 17Us nearly erased a three-run deficit in the bottom of the seventh inning, but ultimately dropped a 4-3 decision to Keene in a New Hampshire Independent Baseball League game on Thursday at Lebanon High School.
Keene’s Noah Timmer got things started in the first inning with a double to right field, scoring Hunter Paquette, who doubled to lead off the game.
Aaron Kent earned the win for Keene. He surrendered one run on three hits over six innings and struck out five. Cal Sault pitched the 7th inning to earn the save.
Paquette went 2-for-3 at the plate to lead Keene offensively. Eric Norman and Wyatt Carey each had hits, as well.
With the victory Keene improves to 4-2 on the summer.
Next up, Keene Varsity faces St. Thomas Aquinas in a double-header Saturday at home, with the first game starting at 10 a.m. The junior team follows with an afternoon double-header. Upper Valley visits Portsmouth for a doubleheader on Saturday.