The Keene Recreation Department, the Keene Family YMCA and area running clubs are hosting “Keene Track Nights,” a series of races on Wednesday nights at Keene Middle School this summer.
The races begin at 6 p.m. The first event took place July 10; they continue each Wednesday through Aug. 14. Events each week are: the 50 meters, 100 meters, 200 meters, 800 meters, 2-mile cross country run, and the family or co-ed 4x100 relay. Special prize categories will be for runners who participate in all six events on a given night, or those who take part in all six nights.
The cost to participate is $5 per person or $20 per family. Individuals can also pay $20 to participate in all six nights. Snacks and drinks are provided.
Information: https://keeneparks.recdesk.com/community/program.