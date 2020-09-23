The Keene High cross country teams, already off to a fast start, will host its first meet of the season Wednesday in the revised coronavirus pandemic schedule.
With high school sports teams playing regional schedules, the Blackbirds will host Monadnock Regional High Wednesday at 4:30 p.m.
The Keene boys kicked off their season Friday by winning a tri-meet in New Ipswich against host Mascenic Regional and Bishop Brady of Concord. The Birds won with 23 points, followed by Mascenic at 36 and Bishop Brady with 76.
Keene junior Torin Kindopp was the race winner, finishing the 3.1-mile course in a course record of 16:14. He broke the the previous course record, which had stood for 12 years, by 10 seconds. Kindopp was pushed by Mascenic senior Landen Vaillancourt, who also broke the old record by finishing second in 16:20. Keene’s Jonathan Hills ran a strong third in 16:30.
Also, the Birds’ Silas Johnson finished fourth in 17:00 while senior Marty Nelligan finished sixth in 17:49. Freshman Ian Cardinale rounded out Keene’s scoring with a ninth-place finish in 18:36.