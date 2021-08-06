LYNN, Mass. — Due to heavy rains Thursday on the North Shore, the NECBL Northern Division Semifinal Game 2 game between the Keene SwampBats and the North Shore Navigators — originally scheduled for Thursday night — has been postponed to Friday at Fraser Field in Lynn, Mass., at 7:05 p.m.
A deciding Game 3, if necessary, will be played in Keene Saturday night at 6:30 p.m.
A North Shore victory in Game 2 will send the Navigators to the Northern Division Final, while a SwampBat win forces a winner-take-all Game 3.
The Sentinel will provide full coverage from Game 2. Follow Chris Detwiler (@Chris_Detwiler) and Keene Sentinel Sports (@KeeneSentSports) on Twitter for live updates.