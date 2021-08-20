The Keene SwampBats’ Tommy Joseph was tabbed as the New England Collegiate Baseball League’s Most Improved Player, the league announced Thursday.
The switch-hitting outfielder hit .312 in 38 games this summer with 33 RBIs and five homeruns, earning him a spot on the Northern Division All Star team and the NECBL All-Northern Division team.
His batting average was up .106 from his 2019 season in Keene and he also brought in 25 more runs this season compared to two years ago.
The rising senior from Jacksonville University had an .832 OPS (up .146 from 2019) and a .378 on-base percentage (up .094 from 2019).
His 45 hits were good for fourth-most in the NECBL this summer and his 31 RBIs were tops on the team and tied for fifth in the league.
Joseph hit .433 with runners in scoring position on the season, including a .385 batting average, two homeruns and 10 RBIs with runners in scoring position and two outs.