The SwampBats will be hosting their annual Independence Day fireworks show Sunday night following their game against the Sanford Mainers at Alumni Field.
First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. and the fireworks show — presented by Atlas Fireworks — will start approximately 10 minutes after the final out is recorded.
“It’s our biggest city-wide fireworks display,” said SwampBats president Kevin Watterson. “Atlas is really pulling out all the stops for this show.”
Gates will open at 4:30 p.m. and there will be face painting stations to go along with a “full roster of games” from Games2Go, Watterson said. There will also be mini-golf and other games at the ballpark during the day.
The SwampBats will also be adding more concession stands for the night.
Last year’s show was rained out for the first time ever and was moved to the end of the summer. The forecast is calling for clear skies with a high of 84 degrees on Sunday.
“Looks like a perfect night for baseball, a perfect night for a burger and hotdog, and a perfect night for some fireworks,” Watterson said. “Really what I call a fun, family atmosphere.”
Keene Mayor George Hansel will throw out the ceremonial first pitch, and Zach Davidson is scheduled to get the start on the mound.
“It’s going to be a fun night,” Watterson said.
Parking
Watterson said he is expecting anywhere between 4,500-5,000 people Sunday night, meaning the centerfield parking lot at Alumni Field will likely fill up quickly.
Additional parking will be available at Keene High School and the churches along Arch Street, as well as at Wheelock Park, if necessary. There will be volunteers helping fans find parking at available lots.
The SwampBats will continue to run golf carts from the handicap parking lot to the field.
Tickets
Ticket prices on Sunday will stay the same:
Adults: $5
Senior: $3
10 and under: free
Family pass (2 adults and kids): $10
Tickets can only be purchased at the gate.
Food/drink
Fans can bring their own food and drinks (non-alcoholic). Concession stands will be open as well.
