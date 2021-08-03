The No. 5 North Shore Navigators defeated the No. 4 Vermont Mountaineers, 3-2, in the one-game wild card round Tuesday, meaning the Navigators (20-20-2) will come back to Keene to take on the No. 1 SwampBats (26-15) in the Northern Division Semifinal.
Game 1 of the best-of-three series will be Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. at Alumni Field.
Game 2 will be played at Fraser Field in Lynn, MA, Thursday at 6:30 p.m.
If a winner isn't decided after Game 2, the teams will return to Keene Friday at 6:30 p.m. for a Game 3.
The SwampBats are 5-2 against the Navigators this year, including a 9-6 victory in the regular season finale, Monday at Alumni Field.
Keene comes into the postseason on a three-game win streak. Their 26-15 regular season record is tops in the NECBL, meaning the SwampBats will have home field advantage throughout the playoffs, including in the championship series if they reach it.