SANFORD, Maine — The Keene SwampBats took Game 1 of the doubleheader against the Sanford Mainers, 8-3, Thursday night at Goodall Park before Game 2 was suspended due to rain.
Keene took a 2-1 lead into the fifth inning before scoring four runs to pull ahead 6-1. Sanford scored a pair, but two insurance runs in the seventh inning made it 8-3.
TJ McKenzie stayed hot at the plate, going 2-for-2 on Thursday with two RBIs and two runs scored. He walked three times. He’s hitting .800 over the last two games (4-for-5) with two home runs and five RBIs.
Brandon Anderson had two RBIs in a 1-for-2 day. He also walked twice.
As a team, Keene drew 13 walks on the day.
Grant Besser got the start, throwing four innings, giving up just one run on five hits and two walks. He has a 1.31 ERA on the season. Cason Henry threw three innings in relief, giving up two runs on four hits.
The teams were supposed to play two, but the second game was suspended in the first inning due to rain. It has yet to be determined when the game will be made up.
Keene (16-24) is officially eliminated from playoff contention, but has one final home game Friday night against the Vermont Mountaineers before wrapping up the season Saturday in Laconia with a doubleheader against the Winnipesaukee Muskrats.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.