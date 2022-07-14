An offensive explosion turned sour fast for the SwampBats Thursday night in a 9-6 loss to the Sanford Mainers at Alumni Field.
Keene jumped out to a 5-0 lead after the first two innings, but the Mainers climbed back into it, eventually taking their first lead of the night in the eighth inning and shutting things down from there.
“It’s a bummer after yesterday," said Keene manager Shaun McKenna, referring to the SwampBats' doubleheader sweep on Wednesday. "Total bummer.”
Down 6-5 going into the eighth, the Mainers used a four-run inning to take the lead for good. Sanford scored their four runs on just two hits.
As a matter of fact, six of Sanford's nine runs reached base without a hit. Three of the four runs that scored in the eighth inning reached base without a hit (two walks and a fielder's choice).
Parker Murphy pitched the eighth, but couldn’t record an out before Erry Baldayac took over with the bases loaded, two outs and two runs already across.
Baldayac got the first two outs before giving up a two-run double to Sanford’s Quinn McDaniel — who had five RBIs on the night, including a three-run home run in the third inning — which put Sanford ahead, 9-6.
“We have to do better," McKenna said. "You’re coming in fresh and you have to throw strikes. Have to fill it up. Quinn McDaniel has killed us all year, but you still have to pitch to him. Can’t pitch around to him. Overall we have to fill it up and there’s been a lot of occasions where that hasn’t happened.”
Sanford’s Brady Afthim sat down seven of the last eight SwampBats to wrap things up.
“Brady is electric," McKenna said. "He’s 90-95 [mph]. You don’t want to get to him when you’re down because he’s going to shut it down like he’s supposed to.”
Put it in the books as another bullpen loss for Keene this summer — the eighth this season.
John Mikolaicyk got the start for Keene and looked sharp through his first two innings, striking out the first five batters he faced. But a five-run inning in the third spoiled his otherwise stellar start, and he left the game with the ballgame tied at five.
Nick Hohenstein pitched 4.2 scoreless innings in relief, retiring the first nine hitters he saw. Hohenstein left the game in the seventh inning with a 6-5 lead.
“Hohenstein pitched exceptional," McKenna said. "He was really good, which was cool. Strike thrower. Filling it up, getting outs.”
After the next inning, Keene was trailing 9-6.
The ‘Bats used five hits (two home runs) to take a quick 5-0 lead. TJ McKenzie hit a three-run home run in the first inning and Garrett Rice hit a solo home run in the second — his first of two on the day. Lucas Costello also had an RBI on a fielder’s choice in the second to put Keene ahead 5-0.
Rice’s second home run of the day came in the sixth to put the SwampBats ahead 6-5.
But that lead didn’t last.
The loss puts Keene at 12-19 on the season as Sanford improves to 14-16.
Keene visits the North Adams SteepleCats Friday before next hosting Martha’s Vineyard Saturday at 6:30 p.m. at Alumni Field. Noah Lewis (1-1, 3.37 ERA) will get the start.
