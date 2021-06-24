The phrase “holding on for the win” was more than just a cliché Thursday at Alumni Field.
The Keene SwampBats — after taking a 6-1 lead in the fourth inning — held on for the 6-5 win over the Upper Valley Nighthawks to take a half-game lead in the Northern Division.
Ethan Groff hit a grand slam in the fourth to give the SwampBats a five-run cushion, but the Nighthawks climbed back into it.
Upper Valley had the tying run at second base with one out in the top of the ninth, but Bryce Hellgeth struck out the next two batters to pick up the save.
“It was really emotional,” Hellgeth said about the last out. “Playing with your emotions is a good way to do it. I had a lot of fun tonight.”
Hellgeth pitched the eighth and ninth giving up one unearned run on just one hit. Two errors in the eighth didn’t help his cause.
Zach Davidson pitched a gem on his way to his first win of the season. The junior out of Lincoln Trail College went 5.2 innings, giving up two runs (one earned) on three hits. He struck out nine hitters.
“Davidson threw really well,” said Keene manager Shaun McKenna. “He’s a guy that wants to keep throwing. He competed his [tail] off. He kept us in it. He really has pitched exceptionally well.”
Both teams scored in the first inning; the Nighthawks scored after Davidson’s pickoff attempt got passed Drake Westcott at first base and allowed Upper Valley’s Kyle Novak to score easily from third.
In the bottom half, David Bryant hit a double, was moved to third on a wild pitch then scored when Tommy Joseph grounded out to the second baseman, but it goes in the book as an RBI, and the game was tied at one.
The score stayed that way until the fourth when Groff — hitting at the bottom of the lineup — stepped into the box and made a statement.
Keene strung together four consecutive hits in that fourth inning — including an RBI single from Troy Schreffler — before Groff’s grand slam added to the damage.
“We kept hitting, hitting, whack, whack, whack, it was nice to see,” McKenna said. “It was nice to get the lead early in the inning and then we capitalized by loading the bases.”
Taylor Lepard came out of the bullpen for Keene in the sixth for his third appearance of the season and went 1.1 innings, giving up a solo homerun to William Sullivan in the seventh. That was the only hit and run Lepard gave up.
Lucas Rich came on in the eighth, saw only two batters and walked both before McKenna turned to Bryce Hellgeth with runners on first and second and the game-tying run at the plate.
"It's not easy to come into [that situation]," McKenna said. “[Hellgeth is] not afraid, by any means. That’s why we rolled him right back out there. He’s got some good stuff.”
The two walks and a couple of errors helped the Nighthawks get back within one, but Hellgeth eventually got out of the eighth, still with a one-run lead.
The momentum had certainly shifted to Upper Valley, down just 6-5 heading into the top of the ninth.
Hellgeth came back out for the top of the ninth, and the Nighthawks gave him a bit of a scare.
After walking the leadoff batter, who was moved to second on a sacrifice bunt, Hellgeth punched out pinch-hitter Ronald Evans, then struck out Brett Callahan looking to end the NightHawks’ late rally.
“The biggest thing for me is to take it one pitch at a time and go right at the hitters,” Hellgeth said. “It’s just about getting outs when I need to.”
On June 15, the SwampBats were sitting in second-to-last-place in the Northern Division with a 2-5 record.
Nine days and six consecutive wins later, the SwampBats lead the division at 8-5.
“Six in a row, that’s pretty exciting,” McKenna said. “But we’ve got a long way to go. It’s nice to be at the top — always want to be at the top — but now you have to stay there. That’s the difficult part. But I like where we’re at right now, absolutely.”
Their next test comes Friday against the Winnipesaukee Muskrats (6-9) at Alumni Field at 6:30 p.m.