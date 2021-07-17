Five runs in the fifth inning put the Keene SwampBats ahead for good in a back-and-forth, 9-8 win over the Winnipesaukee Muskrats Saturday at Alumni Field.
The game was supposed to be Game 1 of a doubleheader, so they only played seven innings, but Game 2 was rained out. Makeup date for Game 2 is to be determined.
Saturday’s win was a slugfest that saw seven total homeruns between the two teams. Some were “Alumni Field homers,” but most would’ve been homeruns in just about any ballpark.
“Competitive, back-and-forth game,” said Keene manager Shaun McKenna. “We hit the ball today. It was fun to watch. The offense came alive yesterday and it carried on to today. Different guys got involved as well.”
Noah Martinez went 4-for-4 in the win, including a solo homerun in the third inning. Martinez’s homer was a 368-foot moon shot that hit the small barn in rightfield and gave Keene a 4-2 lead.
Neither offense was even close to being finished. The Muskrats scored three runs in the top of the fourth off back-to-back jacks from Gustavo Sosa and Jake Laprairie to give Winnipesaukee a 5-4 advantage.
Winnipesaukee extended its lead to 7-4 after the top of the fifth saw two more Muskrats come across, including a leadoff homer from Cole Johnson.
The SwampBats responded with a five-run, five-hit fifth inning to take the lead for good.
“I thought our guys did a great job coming back,” McKenna said. “We were down again today, we were down last night. They’re just a very resilient bunch of guys.”
Martinez singled with one out in the fifth inning to get the rally started. Danny DiGeorgio did the same, then Ethan Groff put one over the fence to tie the game at seven.
After Ronny Medina walked, Axel Melendez put Keene ahead with his first homerun of the season — an absolute no-doubter.
Sosa hit his second homerun of the game in the sixth to bring the Muskrats within one, and Winnipesaukee found itself with runners on first and third with two outs in the top of the seventh. Zach Bushling ended the threat with a diving catch at second base to save the game.
The SwampBats had to dig into the bullpen in Game 1 after starter Jake Berry only went 2+ innings. Berry got through the first two innings with relative ease, striking out four, but ran into trouble in the third and Calvin Bickerstaff took over on the mound after Berry gave up an RBI single to Sosa, then walked Laprairie.
“Berry did a nice job to start, then he got in a bit of a funk there and it was time to move on,” McKenna said.
The Muskrats had two on and nobody out when Bickerstaff got the call, but he struck out three of the four batters he faced in that inning and got out of the jam without giving up any more runs.
The fourth inning wasn’t as kind to Bickerstaff, as Sosa and Laprairie hit their back-to-back homeruns.
Grant Besser took over in the fifth out only recorded one out and let up two more runs.
Bryce Hellgeth finished the last 2.2 innings to earn the win and was pumped walking off the mound after Bushling’s grab to seal the victory.
“Bryce was excellent, as always,” McKenna said. “It’s nice to have him in the back. He’s definitely one of the guys you like to see come in.”
Even though he went through four pitchers in Game 1, McKenna said he was more focused on getting the win rather than worrying about how that might affect a potential Game 2.
“You have to get the first one,” McKenna said. “You have to get through that game and then you go on. If we had to play [Game 2], I know the guys would’ve been up for it.”
The win snaps a three-game losing streak for the Bats and gives them a half-game lead over the Upper Valley Nighthawks in the Northern Division.
The Nighthawks’ game Saturday was postponed.
“Definitely good to get a win finally after a little rut there,” McKenna said.
With the postponement of Game 2, the SwampBats (18-11) next host the North Shore Navigators (13-12-2) Monday at Alumni Field.