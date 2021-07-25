For the final time in the 2021 regular season, the Keene SwampBats loaded onto the bus and made the trip to Goodall Park to face the Sanford Mainers and came back with a 3-2 victory.
The Mainers got on the board first, scoring an unearned run off SwampBat starting pitcher Michael Bacica in the second inning.
Keene answered in the next half inning when Zach Bushling scored off a single from Mike Nyisztor and an error from Sanford’s catcher.
The score stayed 1-1 until the bottom of the fifth inning, when Sanford scored another unearned run to take a 2-1 lead. Bacica left the game after five innings, allowing only one hit and striking out four.
Once again, the SwampBats answered immediately. Ethan Groff reached on an error then scored off an RBI double from Drake Westcott that tied the game at two.
The Mainers had a chance to get the lead back in the bottom half of the inning, when they loaded the bases with one out. However, the SwampBats turned a 6-4-3 double play to keep it tied.
The score remained 2-2 until the top of the ninth. With one out, both Omar Daniels and Bushling walked. With the go-ahead run on second, Nyisztor ripped a single into right field. Daniels scored from second and gave the SwampBats a 3-2 lead.
The one-run lead was all the SwampBats needed in the bottom of the ninth. Kaleb Corbett struck out the first two guys he saw before inducing a flout to earn his second save in as many nights.
The SwampBats (22-12) still have a two-game lead atop the NECBL Northern Division and play a doubleheader against the Vermont Mountaineers (17-17) Sunday at Alumni Field.
The first game is a continuation of the postponed contest earlier this week. The SwampBats trail 5-0 in the third inning, which is where it will be picked up.