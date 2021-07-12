Mountaineers 8, SwampBats 4
The SwampBats began a four-game road set Saturday in Montpelier against the Vermont Mountaineers, falling 8-4 to snap a three-game win streak.
The Mountaineers struck first, going for three runs in the bottom of the first off Keene starter Zach Davidson.
The SwampBats got on the board in the third inning when Mike Nyisztor singled and scored to make it a 3-1 game.
The score stayed that way until the bottom of the fourth, when Vermont tacked on three more and opened up a 6-1 lead.
Keene responded with three runs in the fifth. Danny DiGeorgio, Tommy Joseph and Troy Schreffler all scored in the inning.
Schreffler provided the offensive highlight of the night with a triple to right-center.
That made it a 6-4 game, but Keene wouldn’t get any closer.
In the sixth through ninth innings, 11 of the 12 SwampBats hitters struck out. Vermont tacked on two insurance runs before the ninth, eventually earning an 8-4 victory.
SwampBats 6, Nighthawks 4
The SwampBats continued their four-game road set with a 6-4 win against the Upper Valley Nighthawks at MaxField Sports Complex in Hartford, Vt. Sunday.
Four different SwampBat players got hits in the first inning, and Keene took an early 3-0 lead.
On the mound, SwampBat starting pitcher Michael Bacica ran into some early trouble. He got out of a bases-loaded jam in the first, but surrendered two runs in the second, which made it a 3-2 game.
Bacica went 3.1 innings, before Cole Stallings took over out of the bullpen.
Stallings pitched through the end of the seventh and didn’t allow a single Upper Valley run to come across the plate.
Along the way, Keene added two insurance runs in the sixth and seventh innings when Ethan Groff and Tommy Joseph both singled and scored. The game stayed 5-2 Keene until the bottom of the eighth.
Grant Besser came out of the bullpen and allowed two runs, before getting a strikeout to end the inning.
In the top of the ninth, the SwampBats needed an insurance run — and got it. Noah Martinez scored off an RBI single from Ronny Medina. Heading into the bottom of the ninth, Keene led 6-4.
A two-run lead would be more than enough for Kaleb Corbett, who came out of the bullpen in a save opportunity. The right-hander retired the side in order, accumulating two strikeouts to slam the door on the Nighthawks.
The win improves Keene’s record to 16-7. Game three of the road trip is Monday in Lynn, Mass., against the North Shore Navigators at 6:35 p.m.