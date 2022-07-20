A wild day of baseball for the SwampBats and the Winnipesaukee Muskrats ended in a double header split.
Keene took the first game, 8-5, and Winnipesaukee took Game 2, 2-1.
Game 1 kicked off in favor of Winnipesaukee as they mustered together three runs in the first. Keene had the fight in them early on as Jaden Brown crushed a three-run shot to tie the game.
Keene and Brown wouldn’t be done as Brown, in the following inning, hit yet another three-run home run, his third home run of the summer.
Keene would lead for the rest of the game behind five strong innings from Zach Davidson, who racked up six strikeouts. Caleb Pendleton added some insurance with a long solo home run, his first of the summer.
Game 2 was close from the start, and the teams were tied at one headed into the sixth inning thanks to a James Broderick RBI base hit.
Winnipesaukee would added a run in the top half and in the bottom half Keene had something brewing.
With Covino at the plate and two on, a ball struck the umpire in the head and the runners advanced into scoring position. The umpire proceeded to call it a foul ball and moved both runners back. This caused a long stoppage with arguments heavily coming from the Keene side. The call would not be overturned, leaving the runners on first and second base. Keene would end up not scoring in the inning.
Keene loaded the bases in the sixth but were unable to score, and Winnipesaukee held on to take Game 2.
Keene moves to 14-21 and Winnipesaukee moves to 14-19. Keene is back at it Wednesday on the road against North Shore at 6:30 p.m., before returning to Alumni Field on Thursday.
