The Keene SwampBats traversed through Massachusetts to take on the North Shore Navigators in Lynn on Monday night, falling by a score of 2-0.
Left-handed pitcher Jake Berry got the start for the SwampBats. Both Berry and North Shore starter Jackson Emus were efficient early on in this one.
Through two innings, Berry had four strikeouts and allowed only one baserunner.
Keene couldn’t get much going at the plate, though. It took until the top of the fourth for the SwampBats to get their first hit — a David Bryant single. Bryant got all the way to third, but was stranded there.
Berry continued to blank the Navigators through four innings. In the bottom of the fifth, with the score still 0-0, he got into a bases loaded jam with no outs. After striking out the next batter, Berry’s outing came to an end. Dylan Sabia came out of the bullpen and recorded the next two outs without allowing a run.
Keene got runners on the corners with one out in the top of the sixth, but Tommy Joseph lined into a double play, and the game stayed tied at zero.
The Navigators broke through in the bottom of the sixth, scoring one run on an inning that saw two errors committed by the SwampBats’ middle infielders.
Danny DiGeorgio reached base on a single to begin the top of the seventh, but didn’t get any farther.
DiGeorgio was the last SwampBat to reach base. North Shore added one more insurance run in the eighth.
Keene’s loss shrinks the distance between itself and the rest of the NECBL Northern Division. The SwampBats are still in first place in the division, but North Shore is now just two games back.
The SwampBats (16-8) play their fourth consecutive road game at Winnipesaukee (8-16) Tuesday at 6:05 p.m.