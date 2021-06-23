It felt like the Keene SwampBats broke the game open in the sixth.
Then the Vermont Mountaineers tied it.
Then the SwampBats snatched the lead back in the bottom of the eighth on their way to a 7-5 victory over the Mountaineers — the team’s fifth win in a row — Wednesday at Alumni Field.
Troy Schreffler and Tommy Joseph were RBI machines Wednesday. Schreffler finished with two RBI, including the game-winner in the eighth, and a switch-hitting Joseph hit four runs in: a three-run homerun in the sixth and an insurance run in the eighth to make it 7-5.
“Tommy Joseph was dialed in from the jump,” said Keene manager Shaun McKenna. “He really was dialed in on the right side.”
“I put some good swings on balls,” Joseph said. “I kept with the approach, trusted it and it worked out.”
The win marks Keene’s fifth in a row — the longest current win streak in the New England Collegiate Baseball League — and puts them at 7-5 on the season.
Both starters pitched five efficient innings before the offenses picked up against the bullpens.
Outside of giving up a homerun in the top of the first, Jake Neuman was in command on the mound for Keene, giving up just that one earned run. He gave up five hits total but worked himself out of a few jams. He struck out five.
“Neuman did really well,” McKenna said. “Gave up an Alumni bomb, whatever.”
Vermont’s Enzo Stefanoni sat down the first nine SwampBats to start the game before Michael Nyisztor put one over the left-centerfield fence to tie the game at one.
The slow start may be contributed to the lack of live pitching that Keene has seen over the last few days. Wednesday’s game was their first since June 19 after a few rain postponements pushed back two games.
“When you have three days off — basically almost four — without seeing a live pitch, it’s going to affect you for a while,” McKenna said.
Down 2-1 going into the sixth inning, Keene scored four runs to take a 5-2 lead, and with the way the game had been going, it felt like the SwampBats were in the drivers’ seat.
But the Mountaineers had other ideas, scoring one run in the top of the seventh and two more in the top of the eighth and all of a sudden, the game was tied.
Again, the SwampBats showed their resilience, responding with a two-run bottom of the eighth to take the lead for good.
Kaleb Corbett made a statement in the ninth, striking out the side to pick up the win.
“Lights out,” McKenna said. “Spinning it really nice.”
Resilience was the theme Wednesday night, as the SwampBats kept a level head throughout the evening to end the night in the win column.
“Resilient group,” McKenna said. “We don’t give up. Resilient bunch of guys. They play hard. That’s what I like about this team.”
“These guys, they stay locked in,” Joseph said. “We trust each other. We just keep fighting and we got it done today.”
The SwampBats are back at it Thursday night, hosting the North-Division-leading Upper Valley NightHawks at Alumni Field at 6:30 p.m.
Wednesday’s win moves Keene up to second in the North Division standings, with a chance to make up some more ground Thursday against the NightHawks.
Keene now plays nine more games in the next 10 days.
“There’s only so much sitting around you can do,” McKenna said. “We’re going to get right back after it.”
“We all know when we come to the field, that’s our time to put on a show,” Joseph said. “We’re battling together. Everyone’s together.”
Zach Davidson (0-2, 4.26 ERA) is scheduled to get the start Thursday for the SwampBats.