The SwampBats got away with some mistakes in the first few innings, but it came eventually got to them in the 10th inning as Keene lost to the Ocean State Waves, 6-4, Thursday night at Alumni Field in Keene.
Ocean State (6-9) scored their six runs on just four hits, helped out by eight free bases on the night. Three errors, three walks and two hit batters gave the Waves their extra baserunners.
Ocean State hit two home runs, including a two-out, two-run home run from Khyree Miller in the top of the eighth inning to tie the game at four apiece and eventually send it to extras.
Keene (7-7) got out of trouble through the first three innings and took a 4-2 lead after the fifth inning. That lead held until the eighth when the Waves tied the game and eventually won in the 10th.
"We just didn't execute," said SwampBats coach Shaun McKenna. "It's just one of those things that's going to happen at times."
It’s the SwampBats’ second loss in a row, and seventh in their last 10 games.
Errors set the tone early
Keene committed three errors in the first three innings of the ballgame and, even though no runs scored off those errors, it put early pressure on starter Greyson Carter, who saw his pitch count climb through the elongated innings. Carter threw 32 pitches just to get through the first two frames.
While Carter was working hard for his outs, the Waves’ Cameron Knox threw two perfect innings to start the game, striking out five of the first six hitters he faced.
It felt like a sluggish start all around for Keene.
For a while it looked like the SwampBats were going to overcome the slow start, as things started rolling in the fourth and fifth innings. Keene strung together six hits and scored all four of their runs in those two innings, including three hits in a row with two outs in the fourth to score two runs.
But the Waves had the last laugh, erasing a 4-2 eighth inning deficit.
"It wasn't clean, that's for sure," McKenna said. "We did enough to win that game, we just couldn't execute at the end."
The ‘Bats had an answer until the last inning
After three scoreless innings to start the game, the Waves broke through in the fourth inning with a solo home run from Donovan Cash to take a 1-0 lead (their first hit of the day).
Keene didn’t sit back in the bottom half of the inning and immediately answered with two runs of their own, starting with a two-out RBI double from Jackson Ross to score Garrett Rice, then an RBI single from Brandon Anderson gave Keene the 2-1 lead.
The Waves tied the game at two in the top of the fifth, off a sac fly from Peter Ciuffreda to score Max Johnson, who had reached on a walk to lead off the inning. But, again, Keene answered right away, scoring twice more in the bottom of the fifth inning to take a 4-2 lead.
It started with Tony Santa Maria’s 357-foot moonshot that hit the right field barn (Cash’s home run also hit the barn), and Rice followed a couple batters later with an RBI double.
Keene ran out of answers in the late innings after Ocean State tied the game in the eighth inning and took the lead in the top of the 10th inning.
A frustrating stretch
After winning its first four games of the season, Keene has gone 3-7 in its last 10 games, including two frustrating losses over the last two days.
Keene is 5-2 this season against teams currently over .500. The ‘Bats are 2-5 against teams under .500.
"We've been up and down like a pendulum," McKenna said. "I'm sure they're bummed out. They're high-profile athletes and they compete their butts off and they don't like to lose. None of us do. I'll take the blame for this one and we move on."
The SwampBats start a three-game road trip Friday with a visit to the Newport Gulls (7-6) at 6:35 p.m., followed by a trip to the Vermont Mountaineers on Saturday and finally Ocean State again on Sunday.
"We'll go back to work tomorrow," McKenna said. "And see where we go from here."
Around the horn: Mascot Night was rescheduled to July 21 … Keene will be back at Alumni Field Tues. June 28 against the Winnipesaukee Muskrats for Pink in the Park Night for breast cancer awareness.
