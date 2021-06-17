The Keene SwampBats found a late offensive spark in their 4-2 win over the Sanford Mainers Thursday at Alumni Field, their second win in as many days.
With the game tied at two in the seventh inning, Noah Martinez gave Keene the lead with an RBI double to score David Bryant.
Then Jared Payne added an insurance run with an RBI single into right field to give the SwampBats a 4-2 lead.
Bryce Hellgath came out of the bullpen in the ninth inning to pick up the save, throwing the final inning, giving up a hit but striking out the Mainers' Mitch Moralez looking to end the night.
Overall, it was another strong pitching performance for the SwampBats.
Zach Davidson shined on the mound for Keene, not allowing a hit through the first four innings before giving up back-to-back singles in the fifth, neither amounting to any threats.
Dylan Sabia, who earned the win, pitched two innings in relief before Lenny Washington and Bryce Hellgeth pitched the eighth and ninth innings respectively, both scoreless innings.
“It starts with [the pitchers],” said Keene manager Shaun McKenna. “The pitching, again, was really good today. They competed, and that’s what you want.”
Davidson pitched the first five-plus innings, giving up just one earned run on two hits, walking two and striking out seven. Davidson had six of his strikeouts in the first three innings.
“Zach was great,” McKenna said. “He mixed his pitches well, attacked the zone. He wants to throw.”
The junior out of Lincoln Trail College cruised through the first five innings, retiring his first eight batters before walking the Mainers’ Cam Ridley with two outs in the third inning. Ridley stole second and third — he finished the night with five stolen bases — but Davidson struck out Calvin Hewett to end the threat.
Davidson then retired the next four batters, before giving up back-to-back singles in the top of the fifth. Again, Davidson got through the inning unscathed.
“I got on the mound and I just felt like everything was together,” Davidson said. “Felt really smooth.”
The Mainers’ Matt Aronson pitched well as Davidson’s opposition, going five innings and giving up two earned runs on five hits while striking out four.
The first four innings of the game were nothing short of a pitchers’ duel.
“Just had to keep [pitching well] until my team gave me some runs,” Davidson said.
Keene gave him some runs in the bottom of the fifth, when Daniel DiGeorgio broke the scoreless tie with a 373-foot, two-out, two-run homerun to leftfield to give the SwampBats a 2-0 lead.
“Two-out production is huge,” McKenna said. “You can’t be happier for him and for our team. Put us in the lead.”
Davidson came out to start the top of the sixth, walked the first batter of the inning, then McKenna brought in Dylan Sabia to pitch.
Sabia retired the first batter he faced, then gave up back-to-back singles, including a game-tying, two-run single.
But David Bryant started the bottom of the seventh inning with a single, advancing to second on a groundout then third on a wild pitch, and Martinez lined an RBI double that hugged first base and dribbled into right field to score Bryant and give the SwampBats the 3-2 lead.
“I just had to put it in play somewhere on the ground or maybe far enough in the air and luckily it went down the line and snuck by,” Martinez said.
Payne later scored Martinez, and the bullpen slammed the door.
“It was good, a really nice win,” McKenna said.
The Bats’ second win in two days, with a four-game road trip ahead of them.
“Morale is high right now,” Martinez said. “We’re switching things up a little bit. Everyone’s really happy. We’re just loose. We have to keep up the confidence in the box and on the mound.”
“Everything’s really coming together now,” Davidson said. “The whole team’s coming together. Nice energy.”
Keene (4-5) next travels to the Maxfield Sports Complex to take on the North-Division-leading Upper Valley Nighthawks (7-3) Friday at 6 p.m.