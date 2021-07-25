The Keene SwampBats made a strong run at an eight-run comeback against the Vermont Mountaineers Sunday at Alumni Field, but the effort came up short in an 8-6 loss in Game 2 of the doubleheader between the two teams.
Vermont won Game 1, 10-2, earlier Sunday in a game that was a continuation of the July 20 matchup between the two teams. The matchup on July 20 was suspended in the third inning and was completed Sunday.
“Tough day for sure,” said Keene manager Shaun McKenna. “What are you going to do? Have to move on to the next day.”
Early on, it looked like Game 2 was going to mimic Game 1, as Vermont scored the first eight runs of the game.
After starter Richie Dell sat down the first six Mountaineers he faced, Vermont put together a six-hit, six-run third inning that saw 10 batters come to the plate.
Vermont scored twice more in the fourth, facing Grant Besser out of the bullpen, and we’re sitting pretty with an 8-0 lead.
Zach Bushling had other ideas.
The senior out of UConn led off the bottom of the fourth inning with a solo homerun to centerfield to get Keene on the board, then hit an RBI single in the fifth after Ethan Groff — pinch running for Matt Almonte — scored on a wild pitch.
After the fourth, it was 8-3 Vermont, but a three-run sixth inning brought the SwampBats right back into the game. Troy Schreffler came across on an RBI double from Groff to kick off the scoring in the sixth, then Drake Westcott hit a two-run homerun to inject some life into Alumni Field.
“It put a little more pressure on [Vermont],” McKenna said of Westcott's homerun. “You go from a four-run game to a two-run game at this park? Man, that definitely puts a lot more pressure on their pitching. And we hadn’t put any pressure on them all day. It’s a game of momentum and it’s a game of tempo and they had the tempo and momentum all day long.”
Calvin Bickerstaff pitched a scoreless top of the seventh to keep the deficit at two, but the SwampBats couldn’t get the runs they needed in the bottom half.
Schreffler hit a double off the leftfield wall to bring the tying run to the plate with two outs, but Noah Martinez put the ball in play on a check swing and Vermont pitcher Cole Roland handled the ground ball for the final out.
“We battled at the end there, that’s a positive,” McKenna said. “Some guys got hits. Drake had a nice homerun there. Some good stuff to build on, but overall not a great day.”
Since Game 1 was a suspended game, Keene came into the day down 5-0 and couldn’t seem to climb out of that hole, even in Game 2.
“It just wasn’t our day,” McKenna said. “Fall behind like that [in Game 2]. Just playing catchup all day, can’t really work with that. It was tough.
“We were kind of just going through the motions a little bit, I guess,” McKenna added.
With the two wins, Vermont takes the season series against Keene, winning five of the seven games.
“I love our guys and I love our team, it just wasn’t our day,” McKenna said. “It’s tough when you lose two at home after the way we played on the road the past two days, but you have to move on to the next day.”
The SwampBats (22-14) still sit atop the Northern Division in the NECBL with six games left in the regular season, but only three games separate the top five teams.
Keene next hosts the North Shore Navigators (17-15-2) Monday at 6:30 p.m.