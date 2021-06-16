Have a day, David Bryant.
The junior from Radford University had a three-hit, two-RBI day for the Keene SwampBats in the team’s 5-2 win over the Winnipesaukee Muskrats Wednesday at Alumni Field.
“He’s steady Eddie,” said SwampBats manager Shaun McKenna. “That guy just hits. He’s always on time. He’s a really, really good hitter.”
A three-run seventh inning put the SwampBats over the edge. Zach Bushling led off with a single and was moved to second on a sacrifice groundout from Axel Melendez.
Michael Nyisztor reached base after he was hit by a pitch, then Bryant recorded his second RBI and third hit of the day, the eventual game-winning RBI single, to score Bushling, much to the approval of the SwampBats faithful — 1,874 strong Wednesday.
“It was a good feeling to finally get things going, get the crowd involved,” Bryant said. "Whenever [the fans] get involved, it just makes everybody go. It’s really fun, it’s great to be around.”
Daniel DiGeorgio and Thomas Joseph also recorded RBIs in the seventh inning — all singles — to put the SwampBats up 5-2.
That score held, as Kaleb Corbett came in to finish the job, pitching two scoreless innings to pick up the save.
"Kaleb — as advertised — came in and shut things down," McKenna said. "Overall, pitching was very good."
For much of the game, Keene’s Jake Neuman and Winnipesaukee’s Ryan Fischer battled on the mound, both starters going five innings, giving up just one run.
“I haven’t started a game in a while, but once I got back in there, I got in a groove,” Neuman said, adding that his arm felt OK after throwing 74 pitches, but expected it to feel a bit sore tomorrow.
The game was deadlocked until the sixth, when Winnipesaukee’s Joshua Rodriguez hammered a pitch from Keene’s Taylor Lepard over the left field wall to give the Muskrats a 2-1 lead in the top of the sixth.
Keene's Troy Schreffler responded in the bottom of the inning with a two-out, RBI single — a blooper into right-centerfield — to score Daniel DiGeorgio and knot it up at two.
Then Keene took the lead in the seventh and never let it up.
Lepard, new to the roster, pitched the two middle innings, giving up just the one earned run — Rodriguez's homer — on two hits and two strikeouts.
Bushling carried the SwampBats defensively at second base, recording six putouts in the game, including a few highlight-reel plays.
Schreffler showed off his defensive range in centerfield, making a jumping catch right on the wall in the sixth inning to save an extra-base hit.
“We made some fantastic plays out there,” McKenna said. “Overall, guys are moving around, running. They just played.”
The offense strung together 12 hits on the day — a season high.
“I know that this team is going to put up numbers,” McKenna said. “Overall, it was a complete team effort. Looking at the whole picture, it was a really, really good game. A fun game to be a part of.”
The win breaks a four-game losing streak for Keene. It’s the SwampBats’ first win since June 6.
The team was visibly loose after taking the lead in the seventh inning, dancing in the dugout while the crowd chanted, "Let's go SwampBats!"
After the losing streak, it was undoubtedly a good time to have what McKenna called the most complete game of the season.
“These guys have a good time,” McKenna said. “I can tell that they enjoy each other’s company. It definitely is a morale booster. It was a tough four games, but we’re upbeat, there’s no pressure.”
“Morale is high,” Bryant said. “We’re ready for tomorrow.”
The SwampBats (3-5) turn around quickly and play again Thursday, hosting the Sanford Mainers (2-6) at Alumni Field. First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.