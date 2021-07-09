Troy Schreffler had enough of the back-and-forth contest at Alumni Field Friday night.
In the fifth inning, Schreffler hit a three-run homerun to cap off a five-run inning and put the Keene SwampBats well on their way to a 10-6 win over the North Adams SteepleCats.
“He’s a really solid player,” said Keene manager Shaun McKenna. “That ball that he hit was a moonshot.”
Before then, the teams traded runs.
The scoring started early in the hitter’s ballpark when Jeremy Lea took Keene starter Jake Neuman deep on a solo shot in the first inning.
The SwampBats answered with two runs in the bottom of the first off the bats of Danny DiGeorgio and Tommy Joseph.
Keene loaded the bases with no outs in that inning and DiGeorgio grounded into a double play, but Zach Bushling — who got on base on a leadoff double — scored from third to tie the game.
Then Joseph scored Mike Nyisztor with an RBI double to leftfield. The SteepleCats’ leftfielder, Thomas Golinski, had the ball in his glove for the split second, but dropped it after the wall jarred it out of his glove.
The SwampBats held the 2-1 lead until the top of the fourth when North Adams’ Charles Middleton hit a moonshot, two-run homerun to give the SteepleCats a 3-2 lead.
Neuman recorded one more out, then Calvin Bickerstaff came in to pitch in relief.
Bickerstaff’s first pitch was put over the rightfield wall, as Braden Golinski gave the SteepleCats a 4-2 lead with just one out in the fourth.
Bickerstaff got through the rest of the inning without any issue.
Then a two-out rally in the bottom half tied the game at four. Jared Payne and Matt Almonte hit back-to-back singles, scoring Joseph and Payne respectively, and it was a new ballgame.
North Adams threatened in the top of the fifth with runners on second and third and just one out, but a big strikeout from Bickerstaff and then a one-pitch out from Gage Bradley ended the threat.
The SwampBats took advantage of the SteepleCats’ missed opportunity in a big way with the five-run fifth inning.
Zach Bushling led off the inning with a walk and David Bryant singled to put runners on first and third with one out.
Then Danny DiGergio reached on an error, scoring Bushling, and Tommy Joseph scored Bryant on a single.
Schreffler took care of the rest with his homer.
“First two at-bats I was tense,” Schreffler said. “I was trying to find my groove again. … I did my next at-bat and I was able to slow my heart rate down and see the ball and hit it.”
The SteepleCats got a few runs back in the top of the seventh on a two-run homerun from John Marti to make it a 9-6 game.
North Adams threatened to score more, but Bryce Hellgeth came in and got out of it without giving up any more runs.
Keene added an insurance run in the eighth when Almonte led off with a single — his third hit of the night — stole a base, and eventually came around to score on a wild pitch and make it 10-6.
“Solid win, very competitive game,” McKenna said. “At this time of year, everybody’s gotten 20 games in, the bats are starting to heat up a little bit. They were ready to play, for sure.”
The SwampBats pitchers threw well, aided by some highlight-reel defensive plays.
Schreffler looked comfortable in centerfield, making a diving grab in the third inning and a long running snag in the fifth.
“Having guys in the outfield that trust me, having guys on the mound that trust me and everywhere just letting me run around and catch the ball, that helps a lot,” Schreffler said. “It gives me the confidence to go lay out in the gap.”
Bryant made a play you had to see to believe at shortstop, taking a slow roller that bounced of Bradley’s foot and made an off-balance throw to first to get the out.
Neuman pitched 3.1 innings, giving up three earned runs on four hits.
Bickerstaff went 1.1 innings in relief, giving up one earned run on three hits. And Bradley pitched 1.2 innings in his SwampBats debut, giving up two earned runs on two hits.
“[Gage] was excited to get out there,” McKenna said. “His off-speed stuff is really good. It’s nice to have him here. He’s definitely a talented kid.”
Hellgeth finished the seventh and then closed out the game in the eighth and ninth.
“Bryce was outstanding at the end there,” McKenna said.
Keene racked up 12 hits with Bryant, Joseph and Almonte each recording three hits.
Bryant reached base in four of his five plate appearances.
“Just keeping it simple,” Bryant said. “Not trying to do too much. Just seeing my pitch, it’s working out.
Keene (15-6) next travels to play the Vermont Mountaineers (11-12) Saturday at 6:30 p.m.