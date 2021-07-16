LACONIA — Sometimes in baseball, it’s just not your day.
That was the case for the SwampBats against the Winnipesaukee Muskrats Thursday in a 17-8 loss at Robbie Mills Sports Complex in Laconia.
Keene scored first Thursday when Mike Nyisztor was hit by a pitch in the top of the first, then scored off an RBI single from Tommy Joseph.
In the bottom of the second, Winnipesaukee got to Keene’s starting pitcher Zach Davidson, hitting a three-run home run to take a 3-1 lead.
Davidson only lasted until midway through the next inning. Michael Bacica came in for him, and had an uncharacteristically bad outing; Winnipesaukee hit four home runs off Bacica in just one inning.
By the end of the fourth inning, the Muskrats led 11-3.
A couple of the bright spots in the game came when Ronny Medina hit a two-run home run in the fourth, and Noah Martinez hit a grand slam in the eighth. That was Martinez’s second home run in as many nights.
Martinez’s grand slam was too little too late, though. Winnipesaukee had its lengthiest inning at the plate in the bottom of the seventh, scoring five runs off ten plate appearances.
Keene (17-10) has now dropped four of its last six games. The SwampBats still sit atop the NECBL’s Northern Division, but their lead over the Upper Valley Nighthawks is now just one game.
Keene is back in action Friday against the North Adams SteepleCats (13-11-2) at Joe Wolfe Field.