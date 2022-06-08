The names may change from year to year, but the excellence in baseball and all its trappings at Alumni Field remain timeless.
It’s been that way for 25 years at the picturesque home of the Keene SwampBats, and the season-long commemoration began Wednesday night with another reminder of why fans pour in for a slice of Americana — not to mention the french fries.
The Bats kicked off their 10-week summer with a crisp 3-0 victory over Upper Valley of Hartford, Vt., a game that took just 2:24 in front of 1,089 fans. While Alumni may be known for its cozy dimensions — what out-of-state hitter wouldn’t ogle the 310-foot power alley in right-center — it was the pitchers who put their stamp on this one.
Three Keene pitchers held the Nighthawks to one hit, a two-out Ryan Ignoffo triple that he sliced down the right-field line in the first inning. Bats starter Michael Ross (5 innings, 1 hit, 4 strikeouts) walked the next batter, then retired Nicholas Wang on a lazy fly.
And those were Upper Valley’s last base-runners until the ninth inning.
The next 23 Nighthawks went down in order; only a dropped fly ball in the ninth inning prevented that from being 25 straight.
“Unbelievable pitching. One hit, lots of strikes in the zone, fantastic,” said Keene coach Shaun McKenna, back for his second year piloting the Bats.
Ross, from Lakeland, Fla., and Samford University, wasn’t even the first member of his family to sign with the Bats. His brother, Jackson Ross out of Florida Atlantic University, batted third in the lineup, and played third base and left field. Michael Ross, originally unsure if he would pitch this summer, decided to follow his brother to Keene.
“It didn’t take long for me to get comfortable out there,” he said. “I loved every moment of it.”
Keene’s Noah Lewis retired Upper Valley in order in the sixth, and Riley Skeen finished the job with three innings of superb pitching (5 strikeouts, 0 walks). Hard-throwing lefty Parker Murphy was poised to close, but Skeen was so sharp — displaying a nasty slider and curve and throwing only 22 pitches in his first two innings — it wasn’t necessary. The Bats play five straight games to open the season so any arm saved is a bonus.
The three runs came in a neat clump in the bottom of the eighth, aided by two walks to start the frame. Right-fielder Carter Mathison drove in the first run of the season with a single to right-center and Garrett Rice doubled home two more with a line drive to the same area.
Mathison only arrived in Keene Tuesday night, driving through from his home in Fort Wayne, Ind. He took a quick tour of downtown Wednesday morning (“I really liked it.”) and was in the lineup Wednesday night. “It felt good to get back in there,” said Mathison, who hit .273 with a team-high 19 home runs as a freshman at Indiana this spring.
The Bats had only four hits, with Matt Almonte and Dan Covino, the first two batters in the lineup, collecting the others.
The night ended with a team bonding session — every player helped roll out the tarp in anticipation of a slug of rain Thursday morning.
Opening Day notes: Mathison was one of five players to arrive Tuesday night. In all, 24 players are in town, a significantly higher number than usual for Keene at the start of a season … They have 10.5 pitchers, the half being shortstop Paxton Tomaini, who can also pitch. Tomaini played at Florida Southwestern State and is transferring to Dayton, which is led by former Franklin Pierce Coach Jayson King, who attended the game. Tomaini’s walk-up song has to be one of the most unusual in team history, Dean Martin’s Italian classic, “When the moon hits your eye like a big pizza pie that’s amore …”
Two impressive sights: Strung across the home plate bleachers are colorful team photos of all 24 previous SwampBat teams. Various candid photos and newspaper clippings from those years accompany them. It was the idea of the team’s 25th anniversary committee headed by Amanda Young and Jennifer Durling … Thanks to Ryan Hearn, hanging on the side of the first-base bleachers is a large commemorative plaque listing all 33 SwampBats who have played in the majors. Fans gravitated to both features as they came into the ballpark. … Jim Graves returns as the team’s official scorer, a role he has filled for all 25 years. Walt Kilburn took his usual seat next to Graves in the press box as PA announcer. Kilburn was a late arrival, coming in year No. 2.
The team is home again Thursday (Winnipesaukee Muskrats) and Saturday (Bristol Blues), both 6:30 p.m. start times. … Local teachers and staff from School Administrative District 29 are being honored at Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday home games. Teachers, staff and their families get in free. One staffer has also been selected to throw out the first pitch on those nights. Keene High counselor and former SwampBats coach Dan Moylan threw out the first pitch Wednesday (a strike, of course), Eric Fazio will do the honors Thursday and Sue Grover on Saturday. SwampBats President Kevin Watterson said the team wanted to recognize teachers, and the idea came from Superintendent Robert Malay. … April Cushing sang the national anthem. ... Ted’s Shoe & Sport was the sponsor.