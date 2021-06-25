Now they’re just making it look effortless.
Homeruns from Mike Nyisztor and Tommy Joseph gave the Keene SwampBats the offense they needed in a 7-2 win over the Winnipesaukee Muskrats Friday night at Alumni Field.
Nyisztor’s homerun was a solo shot to lead off the third inning — the first run of the game — then Joseph came through with a three-run homerun in the fifth inning to put Keene ahead 4-0.
The three-run homer gives Joseph a team-high 14 RBIs this season.
“He’s dialed in pretty good,” said Keene manager Shaun McKenna. “He’s a fun player to watch right now.”
“I was just focused on trying to stay inside the ball,” Joseph said. “It worked out and ended up giving up three runs and helped us win tonight.”
The Muskrats cut the lead in half when Joshua Rodriguez took SwampBats’ starter Mike Bacica deep for a two-run homerun in the top of the sixth inning to make it 4-2.
Before giving up the homerun, Bacica was dealing. He struck out 10 in 5.1 innings. The junior out of the University of Maine only gave up two hits and two earned runs, both coming off the homerun.
Bacica earned his first win of the season.
“He’s hard to hit,” McKenna said. “He’s awkward, he’s a little funky, so that helps with it. He was really good.”
Outside of the two-run homerun, the Muskrats bats were relatively quiet. Winnipesaukee threatened in the fourth after Johnson hit a double and reached third on a wild pitch with just one out. But Bacica — with only a one-run cushion at the time — got out of the jam, striking out the next two batters to end the threat.
“Just confidence,” Bacica said. “We were hot going into this game, and I just wanted to keep us going. When it came down to it, only one pitch gave up two runs. It happens, it’s baseball. It didn’t bother me in the slightest.”
The SwampBats took their 4-0 lead in the bottom of the fifth.
After the Muskrats made it 4-2 in the sixth, Lenny Washington got the call to pitch in relief.
Washington threw 2.2 scoreless innings, aided by an insurance run in the bottom of the sixth — a sac fly by Nyisztor — and it was 5-2 Keene.
Washington only gave up one hit and walked one with two strikeouts.
Jared Payne — batting and catching for Axel Melendez, who injured his knee in the top of the first inning — and Zach Bushling added RBIs in the bottom of the eighth to make it 7-2.
There was no update on Melendez after the game.
In the ninth, Calvin Bickerstaff came in to finish things off with a 1-2-3 inning.
“Pitching was outstanding,” McKenna said. “The pitching was really good.”
A clean defensive game for Keene, with a few heads-up plays mixed in, helped keep the Muskrats off the bases.
Nyisztor had six putouts in right field, including a handful of catches made in foul territory, and Joseph made a heads-up play in centerfield to create a double play and erase a baserunner in the eighth.
“They just want to play,” McKenna said. “And they play hard. … No errors today. Overall, it was just a very sounds game.”
“When [Bacica] is pounding the strike zone consistently, I’m just locked in out there along with everyone,” Nyisztor said. “It makes it easier on [the defense].”
Keene’s win streak is now at seven. The team looks like it’s clicking on all cylinders and is seeing contributions from everyone up and down the lineup.
The SwampBats (9-5) have Saturday off before a rematch with Winnipesaukee (6-10) Sunday at the Robbie Mills Sports Complex at 4 p.m.
McKenna said the guys will take it easy Saturday before playing seven games in seven days next week.
“These guys probably just want to relax,” McKenna said. “I think they would enjoy a day off because we’re going to go seven straight days.”