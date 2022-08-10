Besser's best stuff

SwampBat pitcher Grant Besser strikes out Mystic’s Logan Allen in the fourth inning of their game Friday night at Alumni Field. Besser went five innings giving up just one unearned run.

 Hannah Schroeder / Sentinel Staff

Keene SwampBats’ pitcher Grant Besser was named Most Improved Player in the New England Collegiate Baseball League (NECBL), the league announced Wednesday morning.






(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.