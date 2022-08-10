Keene SwampBats’ pitcher Grant Besser was named Most Improved Player in the New England Collegiate Baseball League (NECBL), the league announced Wednesday morning.
Most Improved Player is awarded based on a player’s growth throughout their time in the NECBL, according to a news release from the league.
This summer, Besser — a product of Florida Southwestern State College who is transferring to Rutgers University — threw 27.1 innings and allowed only four earned runs on 20 hits for an ERA of 1.31. He pitched in seven games and started five.
Last season, he played in eight games for the SwampBats and allowed seven earned runs on 10 hits in nine innings pitched for an ERA of 7.00. He had 11 strikeouts in 2021, and more than doubled that number in 2022 (29).
The Berne, Ind., native was voted an NECBL All-Star this past season and pitched an inning in the All-Star Game.
In three years at Florida Southwestern State, Besser has a 2.66 ERA in 94.2 innings pitched with 125 strikeouts. He’s pitched in 36 games during his time with the Bucs.
Other postseason awards announced Wednesday include the 10th Player Award (Danny Crossen, Martha's Vineyard Sharks), Best Defensive Player (Mason LaPlante, Mystic Schooners) and Rookie of the Year (Slate Alford, Newport Gulls).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.