With their backs against the wall, the SwampBats put on an offensive show at Alumni Field Tuesday night, beating the Upper Valley Nighthawks, 10-2, to keep playoff hopes alive by a thread.
Keene fell behind early by an opposite field home run but TJ McKenzie evened things up. And McKenzie wasn’t done yet. He hit the go-ahead two-run home run in the sixth inning for his second of the night and sixth of the summer.
The southpaw Zach Davidson got the start and had his best outing yet. Davidson lasted five strong innings with six strikeouts. Davidson would get a “no decision” as he left in a 2-2 tie.
In the sixth, McKenzie crushed a go-ahead two-run home run to give Keene the lead.
Keene would pile it on and Tony Santa Maria put the icing on the cake in the eighth inning. Santa Maria blasted a three-run shot and Keene would lead 10-2, his fourth of the summer.
Keene would win behind strong relief performances from Riley Skeen, Parker Murphy and Nick Hohenstien. Skeen got the win along with two strikeouts.
Keene snapped a four-game losing streak, and add on a much needed offensive explosion at Alumni Field behind nearly 2,000 fans.
Keene has Wednesday off after improving their record to 15-24 and will hit the road on Thursday for a doubleheader against the Sanford Mainers on the road.
Keene returns home on Friday for its last home game of the summer at Alumni Field, against the Vermont Mountaineers at 6:30 p.m.
