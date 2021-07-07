After a couple days off, the Keene SwampBats traveled to Maine to take on the Sanford Mainers and came away with a 4-3 victory for their 11th win in their last 12 games.
Keene put Michael Bacica on the mound, and the right-hander was efficient early on. Bacica struck out four batters through the game’s first two innings.
Meanwhile, his teammates grabbed the lead in the top of the second after Tommy Joseph singled and Troy Schreffler doubled. Both of them came around to score and give Keene a 2-0 lead.
In the top of the third, Sanford struck back and chased Bacica out of the game. The Mainers got two runs to tie it up after Bacica hit three batters and walked one in the frame.
The score remained 2-2 until the top of the fifth. That’s when Keene third baseman Zach Arnold singled to start the inning and Jared Payne followed it up with a walk.
Arnold scored off a sacrifice fly from David Bryant. Then, Danny Digeorgio singled to bring home Payne and make it a 4-2 game.
After Bacica left the game in the third, Keene turned to Jake Berry — making his SwampBats debut — out of the bullpen. The big lefty worked through the end of the fifth without allowing a run and striking out four.
Dylan Sabia picked up right where Berry left off, and pitched two scoreless frames in the sixth and seventh.
With a 4-2 lead in the eighth inning, the SwampBats brought Grant Besser out of the bullpen. He recorded an out on the first batter he faced, then walked the next one before a lightning delay paused the game for 20 minutes.
After the weather delay, Besser got through the remainder of the eighth inning without allowing a run.
After a scoreless top of the ninth, Besser came back out in the bottom half to finish the job. Although he allowed a home run over the right field fence, Besser finished Sanford off by striking out three in the ninth.
The SwampBats (13-6) visit North Shore Wednesday at 6:35 p.m.