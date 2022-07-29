The deficit was manageable for the SwampBats for most of the night, until Vermont broke things open with a four-run seventh inning. The Mountaineers went on to beat Keene, 8-3, Friday night at Alumni Field in Keene.
There wasn’t much going for the Keene offense — at least until the eighth inning. Three walks in a row to lead off the inning loaded the bases for Garrett Rice, who roped a two-run double into the left-centerfield gap to cut the deficit to 8-3.
With the bases still loaded and two outs, Matt Almonte hit a bases-clearing double down the leftfield line — which would’ve cut the deficit to 8-6 — but the ball was called foul, much to the dismay of the 2,150 SwampBat fans in attendance, and the runs were taken off the board.
Coach Shaun McKenna had some words with the umpire — as any good manager would in that situation — but ultimately agreed with the call.
“It was a foul ball,” McKenna said. “Barely, but it was foul. I just wanted the call to go my way. What are you going to do? Too little, too late.”
A few pitches later, a frustrated Almonte popped out to the first baseman.
Along with Rice’s two RBIs, Colin Wetterau drove in a run with an RBI single in the third inning to score Almonte and get Keene on the board. Wetterau went 2-for-4.
The bats went silent from then until the eighth inning.
Keene put two runners on base in the ninth inning, down 8-3, but left them stranded.
Vermont put the ball in play when it mattered, hitting two two-run home runs over the course of the night: one in the second inning from Christian Pregent and one in the third inning from Nic Notarangelo. Neither went very far for home runs (335 feet and 332 feet, respectively), but at Alumni Field that goes well over the centerfield wall.
Almonte sent a ball 347 feet in the third inning, but it went off the leftfield wall for a double. He scored on Wetterau’s single a few batters later.
Later, the Mountaineers had four hits in the four-run seventh inning to make it an 8-1 game, including a two-run double and a two-run single, and carried that lead to the end, despite giving up the two runs in the eighth inning.
Vermont — at 32-11 — clinched the Northern Division and the first-round bye in the playoffs. The Mountaineers currently sit in the top seed in the league with one game left to play.
“That a good team,” McKenna said. “It’s at the time where guys are tired. Tired bats, tired arms. Maybe it’d be a different story if we were winning. We have to try to go at it and compete every time, it just didn’t happen. That’s been the story of the season. Just coming up short a lot. But we have some baseball left.”
The game marked the last game of the summer at Alumni. The SwampBats travel to Laconia to face the Winnipesaukee Muskrats Saturday in a doubleheader, then wrap up the season on Sunday in Sanford, Maine against the Sanford Mainers in a makeup game from Thursday.
"We're going to go have some fun and win some ballgames," McKenna said. "Spoil the party."
At 16-25, Keene has been eliminated from playoff contention.
