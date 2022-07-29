The deficit was manageable for the SwampBats for most of the night, until Vermont broke things open with a four-run seventh inning. The Mountaineers went on to beat Keene, 8-3, Friday night at Alumni Field in Keene.

Chris Detwiler can be reached at 352-1234, extension 1411, or cdetwiler@keenesentinel.com. Follow him on Twitter @Chris_Detwiler.

