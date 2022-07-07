A big fourth inning broke things open for the Vermont Mountaineers Thursday at Alumni Field, as the team with the league’s best record took down the SwampBats, 7-2.
Vermont scored four runs in the top of the fourth — three coming on one swing from Vermont's Tom Josten — to take a 5-0 lead, and Keene couldn’t climb out of the hole.
Josten got thrown out of the game later on, in the seventh inning, for arguing balls and strikes.
His home run was an “Alumni Field home run,” only traveling 345 feet, but it was far enough to get over the center field fence.
The big hit came right after Garrett French took over for starter Matthew Buchanan. Josten was the second hitter French faced.
French gave up three consecutive hits after taking over for Buchanan in the fifth — including the three-run home run — before getting the final two outs of the fifth inning.
On the other end, Joseph Kosowsky pitched 6.2 scoreless innings for Vermont, only giving up two hits. Kosowsky retired nine SwampBats in a row between the third and sixth innings.
“Their kid pitched really well,” said SwampBats manager Shaun McKenna. “You have to tip your hat to that performance. … He threw really well.”
Keene (10-15) got on the board in the eighth with two home runs in the inning. Garrett Rice hit a pinch-hit home run to lead off the frame, and a few batters later TJ McKenzie hit a solo shot of his own to make it 6-2.
Erry Baldayac and Nick Hohenstein both made their 2022 SwampBats debuts on the mound. Baldayac took over for French in the sixth inning and threw two innings, allowing just one run on one hit. Hohenstein pitched the eighth and ninth innings, also allowing one run on one hit.
“Nice to get some guys in that just got here to throw,” McKenna said. “Both of them threw pretty well, I thought. … It’s nice to have those two additions.”
Baldayac gave up his run in the sixth in an unusual way. Vermont’s Evan Fox singled, then stole second to put himself in scoring position with just one out. He then used his speed to score on a routine groundout to extend the Mountaineers’ lead to 6-0 and give Tyler Cox an RBI. Fox was already in motion from second to third base before Cox made contact, then ran home on the throw to first base.
Keene committed only one error in the scorebook but misplayed a handful of other balls on defense that led to extended innings, and the pitching staff combined to hand out four walks in the ballgame, two of which came around to score.
“It’s the little things,” McKenna said. “It sounds like a broken record, but we have to clean it up. When we lose, we beat ourselves it seems like. We have to move on. We had two in a row, wipe this one out and start it again. One day at a time.”
The loss snapped a two-game win streak for the Bats. With the win, Vermont extends its league-best record to 22-3.
Keene continues its homestand Friday night, welcoming the Mystic Schooners (13-10) to Alumni Field. First pitch is at 6:30 p.m. Grant Besser (1-0, 0.87 ERA) will get the start.
