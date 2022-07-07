SANFORD, Maine — The SwampBats hit the road and beat the Sanford Mainers, 9-4, Wednesday at Goodall Park in Sanford for its second consecutive victory.
For the first time since June 16th and 17th, the ‘Bats won consecutive games. The offense shined bright, feeding off a win Sunday.
After two days off, the ‘Bats were fresh and ready to rumble following the 10-6 win against the Mainers of Sanford on Sunday. This time, the ‘Bats hit the road to Maine to do battle in their house and the offense started early.
The ‘Bats loaded the bases in the first and tagged along two runs, thanks to a Tony Santa Maria sacrifice fly, and a Garrett Rice RBI single.
The ‘Bats would tack on another pair of runs in the second. Jackson Ross ripped a two-run double off the left field fence. Ross hit another double later in the ballgame and finished with three RBIs.
Keene mustered together nine runs on 11 hits. The top of the order hit well as Lucas Costello and Dan Covino collected two hits a piece.
Michael Ross started the game and lasted four innings. Ross punched out four, before handing the torch to an outstanding relief outing.
Robert Wegielnik dealt two scoreless innings with a strikeout. Parker Murphy had his best outing of the summer, pitching 2.1 innings and finishing off the game with three strikeouts.
The SwampBats won their 10th game, improving to (10-14) in the summer and are two games out of a Wild Card spot with 20 games left.
The ‘Bats are headed back to Alumni Field for a three-game homestand which consists of the top-ranked Vermont, Mystic, and then Valley.
Thursday’s game is slated for a 6:30 pm first pitch and you can catch the game live on the NECBLnetwork.com, or listen live on Pure Oldies 104.1 FM.
