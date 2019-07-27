The Keene High boys’ basketball has followed up one of its best seasons in years with a stellar summer campaign in the DRIVE Hoops league in Western Mass., and now has a chance for a championship.
Since starting play on June 25 and playing twice a week, the Blackbirds have gone undefeated in DRIVE’s boys’ varsity league. Keene got a bye week through the first round of the league playoffs, then beat Brattleboro in the semifinals Thursday night.
The Birds are now set to play in the championship Monday at 5:45 p.m. at Greenfield High School in Greenfield, Mass.
“I’m thrilled with our effort in summer league; I’m thrilled with our tenacity in summer league,” said Keene Coach Kevin Ritter.