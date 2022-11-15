PROVIDENCE, R.I. — Two Keene State College student-athletes received weekly honors from the Little East Conference on Monday afternoon, according to a press release.
Sophomore co-captain Octavio Brito of the men’s basketball team was named the LEC Men’s Basketball Player of the Week. In a pair of games last week, Brito averaged 27 points, seven rebounds, 2.5 assists, and two steals while shooting 64 percent from the floor and 63 percent from three point range.
In a season opening 86-71 win against Westfield State, Brito netted 22 points with nine rebounds and three assists, shooting 9-for-19 from the field and 4-for-9 from three. He followed that up with a career high 32 points, five rebounds, and three steals in a 102-66 win over Rutgers-Newark.
Against the Scarlet Raiders, Brito made 12 of his 14 field goal attempts, including 6-for-7 from downtown.
Brito and the Owls (2-0) resume action this Friday against Maryville College (Tenn.) at the Great Lakes Invitational, hosted by Wabash College in Crawfordsville, Ind.
Kiley Young of the women’s swmming and diving team was named the LEC Women’s Swimmer of the Week for the second week in a row. In a double-dual meet against Springfield College and Wheaton College, Young won the 200 IM in 2:14.41, a full second-and-a-half over the second place finisher and near three second improvement on her previous time in the event this season.
Young was also second in the 100 backstroke in 1:01.69, as well as third in the 200 backstroke in 2:09.69.
Young and the rest of the Owls return to the pool with a dual meet against NCAA Division II Bentley College on Nov. 19 at 1 p.m.
