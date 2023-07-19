Keene State men’s basketball all-time leading scorer Ty Nichols will be in the national spotlight on the court on Wednesday night.
The Springfield, Mass., native, who now plays professionally for BK Decin in Czechia, is on the roster for We Are D3 in The Basketball Tournament.
The tournament, also referred to as TBT, is an open-application, single elimination 64-team tournament with a $1 million prize. The tournament is aired on ESPN networks.
We Are D3, as its name indicates, is made up of all former NCAA Division III players. Nichols is joined on the roster by fellow former Little East Conference players Jason Harris (Rhode Island College), Malik Lorquet (UMass Boston) and Marcus Azor (UMass Dartmouth). Nichols also played on the team in 2019, and played in the tournament last year with Mental Toughness, scoring 12 points.
The team will open up the tournament as the No. 8 seed in the eight-team Wichita, Kan., Regional. They will play top seed Mass Street, which consists of former players at Kansas University. The teams tipoff at 9 p.m. on ESPN-plus
Nichols finished his four years in Keene with 2,316 points in 118 games. He led the Owls to three trips to the NCAA Tournament, including dramatic runs to the Sweet 16 and Elite 8 in his freshman and sophomore year campaigns.
In Czechia, Nichols led his team in minutes over 47 games and was the team’s leading scorer, averaging 18.7 points per game while shooting 56-percent from the field.
We Are D3, which has bowed out in the first round in all four years of the tournament, are again considered heavy underdogs. But should they prevail in the 64-team tourney, Nichols would take home $58,823.
Michael M. McMahon is The Sentinel’s sports editor. He can be reached at 603-355-8570 or mmcmahon@keenesentinel.com. Follow him on Twitter @MMcMahonKS.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.