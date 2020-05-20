Ben Musese, a rising senior at Keene State, was named as a United States Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches Association All-American.
Musese becomes the 35th All-American in school history and the first ever in the triple jump. After transferring from the University of Southern Maine, Musese made his impact felt right away for the Owls. He broke the Keene State record in the triple jump four times in the span of nine weeks. Musese was a three-time Little East Conference Field Athlete of the Week and the conference champion in the triple jump.
The fourth time he broke the record, at the New England Division II Championships on February 29, Musese leaped 14.57 meters. That qualified him for the NCAA Championships, which were eventually cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Going into his senior year next season, Musese’s progress as a junior set the stage for what could be an even more memorable season.