The Little East Conference announced Thursday that recent Keene State College graduate Megan Palmer was named 2021 LEC Woman of the Year, according to a press release.
The award recognizes Palmer’s outstanding achievements on the court, in the classroom and in the community.
As the LEC’s Woman of the Year recipient, Palmer advances to the national ballot for NCAA Woman of the Year consideration.
According to the release, Palmer is the third Owl to be named LEC Woman of the Year. The first two were former women’s swimming & diving standouts Kristine Trutor (2010) and Jillian Whitaker (2012).
During her junior year, Palmer became involved with Keene State’s on student-run food pantry, The Hungry Owl, where she worked to expand the pantry and decrease food insecurity on campus. Her efforts with the Athlete Project allowed her to decrease hunger within the KSC student-athlete population.
Palmer additionally found ways to help her fellow students experiencing hardships due to the pandemic, worked as a tutor and student teacher, and found time to volunteer with Keene Head Start, the Keene Senior Center, New Hampshire Food Bank and WIC. She was also a member of Keene State’s Student Athlete Advisory Committee (SAAC) for three years.
Palmer was a two-year captain of the women’s volleyball team, helping lead the Owls’ to a pair of LEC tournament runner-up finishes (2017, 2018). She was poised to contend for All-LEC and All-Region honors as a senior prior to the cancelation of the 2020 season due to COVID-19. Despite the limited opportunity to compete as a senior, Palmer ranks among the program’s career leaders in attacks and attack percentage, and finished just shy of the top-10 in career kills.
The NCAA Woman of the Year selection committee, made up of representatives from the NCAA membership, will next choose the Top 30 honorees — 10 from each division. It will then determine the top three honorees in each division from the Top 30 and announce the nine finalists in September. From those nine finalists, the NCAA Committee on Women’s Athletics then will choose the 2021 NCAA Woman of the Year.
Among the most prestigious of NCAA honors, the Woman of the Year Award was established in 1991 to honor graduating female student-athletes who have distinguished themselves in the areas of academic achievement, athletics excellence, service and leadership throughout their careers. Conference Woman of the Year recipients were first recognized in 2006 following a change in the selection process, which determined winners state from 1991-2005.