PROVIDENCE, R.I. — Irini Stefanakos and Maggie Cahoon of the Keene State field hockey team were both named All-Little East Conference, the conference announced Wednesday afternoon.
Stefanakos was named First Team All-LEC. The sophomore forward, who is named First Team All-LEC for the second consecutive year, led the Owls with 14 goals and 11 assists. Stefanakos found her scoring touch at the right time, with eight goals and nine assists since Oct. 15. That torrid stretch includes braces against Framingham State, UMass Dartmouth and Southern Maine. She netted game winners against the Corsairs, as well as against Salem State and Bridgewater State. Stefanakos has 35 goals in her career, already tied for 17th all-time on the KSC scoring charts, while her 91 points are 19th all-time.
Cahoon, a 2018 Keene High graduate, who was Second Team All-Conference in 2019 and 2021, moves up to the First Team this year after scoring seven goals and adding three assists. Like Stefanakos, she has found the cage later in the season, including a double against Plymouth State in the conference quarterfinals on Nov. 1.
Cahoon was a four-year varsity member at Keene High, serving as a captain her final two seasons. She earned three All-State selections and was a two-time team MVP with the Blackbirds.
