A Keene State sophomore is finishing off her first collegiate swimming and diving season with a major award.
Kiley Young was named Little East Conference Women’s Swimmer of the Year on the final day of LEC Championship meet on Feb. 22 for her achievements throughout the year.
Young won 23 events over the course of the 2021-22 season including three individual events and four team events at the championship meet.
The Winchendon, Mass. native has also won LEC Rookie Swimmer of the Week twice this season on Nov. 1 and Jan. 24.
Not only has Young accomplished many first places finishes, she also managed to make it onto the Top 10 All-Time List for some of her events. These events includes finishing fifth in the 50 freestyle, the 100 freestyle, and the 100 backstroke. Young also finished sixth in the 50 backstroke with a time of 28.33. She also finished third in the 400 IM and the 200 backstroke, the most top ten finishes out of anyone on the Keene State Swimming and Diving team.
Last year — due to the COVID pandemic — access to the pool was limited for Young and the rest of the Keene State swimmers. This year, though, things looked a bit more normal.
“We’ve been able to have normal practices, so we’ll usually have two practices a day at least twice a week,” Young said.
Young’s older brother, Tyler, a senior on the KSC men’s swim team also gives his thoughts on his little sister’s season.
“I think she’s done a phenomenal job, especially where last year as a freshman, she didn’t really get the normal first-year experience,” Tyler said. “So as a sophomore now she kind of had to learn again what that is, so I’m glad I was able to experience a normal year with her.”
Young also broke a “non-traditional record” that, according to Keene State swimming and diving head coach Chris Woolridge, is one of the good measurements for speed. The broken record was the 15-meter butterfly record that was originally set at 7.15 back in 2016. Olivia Gallugi set the record and was ranked at No. 6 all time in the women’s 50 fly. Young hit the new time of 7.10 back on Feb. 3. On Feb. 19, Young beat her own record in the 15m butterfly finishing with a time of 6.88. Alice Loucraft, a teammate and classmate of Young also managed to finish with the same time of 6.88. The women are now both on the leaderboard. This wasn’t the only record broken by Young however. The sophomore also beat the 15 meter backstroke record that was originally held at 8.35 by Hannah Wood in 2018. Young’s new time for this record is 8.33.
“We’ve been keeping [the records] for a long time, probably 15 years,” Woolridge said. “To break them, they’re pretty fast.”
For Young, breaking that record has been a goal since she came to Keene State in 2020.
“I feel like I get to leave a little bit of me on the board,” Kiley said. “I mean obviously other people can still break it, but for now it’s up there and obviously I’ll try to go faster so I can keep the time.”
Amanda Davies, Young’s classmate and roommate, expressed what it’s like to live and train with Young, emphasizing on her work ethic.
“Kiley is a great teammate and roommate,” Davies said. “She works really hard in and out of the pool. She is always very kind and thoughtful and she gets her stuff done.”
As for a support system, Young said her coaches as well her brother are among her biggest supporters.
“I definitely think [my coaches] are one of my biggest support systems,” Young said. “My brother is here as well and I’ve swam with him since I started swimming so that’s been I think a big part of my experience swimming and I think part of the reason why I love it so much and continue to have done it this whole time.”,
“He definitely pushes me and would be like, ‘Oh when are you going to break the record?’ Kind of egging me on,” Young added. “Plus just my teammates at practice encouraging me and vice versa.”
Coach Woolridge explained that the siblings push each other to do better in and out of the pool.
“They’re very close,” Woolridge said. “I think she enjoys having him here to swim with. I think that’s something that she would have looked forward to. I get that sense, but we never actually talked about it. They hang out, they’re friends. They’re close like that.”
The nursing major explains that although she has a hard workload with all of her science-based courses, swimming helps keep her focused and give herself structure.
“Really just making sure I plan out my day and really set aside time for school because obviously if my academics aren’t there, I’m not able to swim, so I need to do that,”
Young gave some words of advice to any aspiring collegiate athletes.
“It’s just putting the effort in and just trying,” Young said. “I feel like a lot of times it’s hard and I know there’s always days for me where I’m like, ‘I don’t want to go to the pool. I don’t want to practice. I just want to sleep in. I don’t want to wake up at 5:30 in the morning,’ and it’s not fun sometimes. But I feel like if you have an end goal that’s super important to you, and that’s really some place that you want to be, just keeping that in mind and prioritizing it and just reminding yourself that that’s where you want to end up.
“I feel like now it’s easier to say that than when I was in high school,” Young added. “I definitely think it’s worth it and it pays off.”