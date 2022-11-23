Keene State College senior forward Jeff Hunter was honored by both D3hoops.com and the United States Basketball Writers Association for his strong performances last week, according to a press release Tuesday.
Hunter was named to the D3hoops.com Team of the Week, presented by Scoutware, and was named the USBWA National Player of the Week. The reigning Little East Conference Player of the Week, Hunter was outstanding in Keene State’s two games last week, averaging 25.5 points, 17 rebounds, three blocks, and two steals while shooting 63 percent from the floor and 78 percent from the free throw line.
Hunter opened the Great Lakes Invitational by tying his career high with 30 points, shooting 13-for-19 from the field and 4-of-6 from the line, while also pulling down 18 rebounds (two short of his career high), with four blocks and three steals in a 78-69 win over Maryville (Tenn.). He then added 21 points with 16 rebounds and two blocks in an 84-62 takedown of No. 17 Marietta College. The senior captain, who is now 79 points away from 1,000 for his career, was named to the GLI All-Tournament Team.
It’s the third time in his career that Hunter was named to the D3hoops.com Team of the Week, having done so in 2020-2021, and again in 2021-2022. Hunter and All-American Ty Nichols are the only men’s players in school history to be named to the d3Hoops.com Team of the Week.
